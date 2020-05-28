Nicaragua registers 759 cases of Covid-19 and 35 people killed by the pandemic, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health (Minsa). These are the most important news of this Thursday, May 28.

At least 35 families have denounced the deaths of their relatives by Covid-19

Domingo Elder Rodríguez. Carlos Aranda. Carlos Cárdenas. Ernesto Alejandro Bone. Gustavo Bermúdez. The list is longer. In the last month, at least 35 families have spoken to LA PRENSA and have reported that their relatives have died from Covid-19. None of these stories is within the official figure provided by the Ministry of Health (Minsa), which ensures that, since the start of the pandemic until May 26, only 35 Nicaraguans have died. Read more here.

“A vaccine in 18 months would be a new world record”

Christian Marín Müller is Costa Rican, has a doctorate in virology from the Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, and in 2013 discovered a treatment that helps fight pancreatic cancer. Read more here.

BCN reappears with optimistic figures for March in economic activities, after months of hiding the behavior of the IMAE

After accumulating almost half a year of silence on the state of economic activities, the Central Bank of Nicaragua reappeared this week with its first report on the behavior of the Monthly Index of Economic Activity (IMAE) in March and that accumulated until the first quarter. 2020, which reflects that the economy is positive, despite having one of the worst Easter in recent decades. Read more here.

How long can it take a person to recover from Covid-19? This responds doctors

The circulation of the community transmission phase in Nicaragua has made cases of Covid-19 infections reach more families every day and reinforce the curve of the pandemic that the country is going through. This has led to the collapse of the health system and the patients are treated by their family from home. Also read.

What is the difference between lethality and mortality?

In the past few months there has been a blitz of news related to Covid-19 related data, statistics and figures. There are several factors that can make it difficult to understand all this information and one of the main causes, in the case of Nicaragua, is the lack of transparency in the official figures. Read more here.