Nicaragua registers 254 cases of Covid-19 and 17 people deaths from the pandemic, according to a report by the Ministry of Health (Minsa). These are the most important news of this Wednesday, May 20.

Minsa acknowledges that Nicaragua is on the exponential curve of the pandemic

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) admitted that Nicaragua is on the exponential curve of the pandemic, revealing this Tuesday that In the week of May 12 to 19, 254 new cases of Covid-19 and nine more deaths were confirmed.

In other words, there was an increase of 229 cases compared to the previous week, in which 25 were counted. In other words, in the last seven days the cases multiplied almost ten times with respect to the amount of the week that preceded it. Read the note here.

Dionisio Marenco, former mayor of Managua, dies at 73

The former mayor of Managua, Dionisio Marenco, died at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, at the age of 73, family sources confirmed. Marenco, affectionately known as «Niche», died after spending several days hospitalized due to respiratory problems. Relatives assured that Marenco had been hospitalized in a delicate condition in the Military Hospital since the second week of May and had ruled out that the hospitalization was due to Covid-19. Read the note here.

What to do in this pandemic if you are pregnant? All you need to know

Tania works in a store in the Oriental market, she is 37 weeks pregnant. He wears a mask since he leaves his house, when he goes in the taxi, and during the seven hours he spends at work. There he cleans everything with alcohol and chlorine. However, his main concern right now is that he does not know what hospital he will go to when he is due to give birth. According to her gynecologist, her child will be born the last week of May or the first week of June, when the country and the world are experiencing the Covid-19 pandemic. Read the note here.

Relatives of worker of the National Assembly assure that he died of coronavirus

Camilo Meléndez Cano, who worked in the maintenance area of ​​the National Assembly died this Tuesday, May 19, from complications due to the new Covid-19 coronavirus, his family confirmed to THE PRESS. The cause of death that they were told in the hospital where Meléndez died, was “reticulonodular infiltrated in both lungs”, one of the consequences of pneumonia that according to the World Health Organization (WHO) is derived from SARS-CoV-2, the name of the virus that causes Covid-19. Read the note here.

Customs agent with symptoms of Covid-19 dies in Rivas and family says that Minsa mishandled his case

A 69-year-old customs agent, who made a living on the Peñas Blancas border, was buried this Tuesday morning in the Rivas cemetery, just 5 hours after he died in his home with symptoms similar to Covid -19. “For going to earn a living on the border, my dad got infected and started presenting symptoms on May 11, and after presenting breathing difficulties he died today (Tuesday) at 4:00 in the morning. In the midst of the intense pain I feel for the loss of my father, I advise people to take care of themselves and not let what we are experiencing happen to them, ”one of his children told this newspaper. Read the note here.