Nicaragua faces the threat of an outbreak of the new coronavirus that, according to the Ortega regime, has infected 25 people in the country and left eight dead, according to a report by the Ministry of Health. These are the most important news for this Wednesday, May 13.

Epidemiologists consider that the Minsa admits outbreaks of Covid-19 contagion in Nicaragua

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported “cases in outbreaks” of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), which makes specialists think that it is confirmation of having outbreaks of contagion in various parts of Nicaraguan territory and also local infections, in other words, it is no longer exclusive to people who were outside the country. More details in this note.



Managua Mayor’s Office Seeks to Buy Massive Coffins

Although in Nicaragua a state of sanitary emergency has not been declared due to the presence of Covid-19, andhe regime of Daniel Ortega seems to be preparing for the worst and through the Sandinista Mayor of Managua It seeks to acquire a strong batch of coffins for which it plans to spend 12 million cordobas, well above the last three years.

Former Mayor of Managua Dionisio Marenco hospitalized in a delicate state

The former mayor of Managua, engineer Dionisio «Nicho» Marenco, is hospitalized in the Military Hospital When presenting respiratory problems, family sources trusted LA PRENSA, who recognized that his condition is delicate but clarified that it is not due to Covid-19.

Two members of a family die of coronavirus in Managua

Two members of the same family died of coronavirus in Managua, confirmed relatives who asked to remain anonymous. This is a 59 year old lady and a nephew.

The woman was buried on Tuesday night in the presence of three family members and a nurse at the Caminos del Cielo cemetery.

Hospitals in Nicaragua begin to become saturated by Covid-19 cases

A woman in her 60s with coronavirus symptoms had to wait for more than six hours to get a bed in a private hospital in Nicaragua. It is not an isolated case. Every day outside the hospitals there are rows of Nicaraguans who are looking for how to get information about their admitted relatives. Family members who entered with symptoms of Covid-19: cough, shortness of breath, fever.

Cepal predicts that Covid-19 will leave more than half of Nicaraguans in misery

The Covid-19 pandemic threatens to exceed the poverty rate in Nicaragua by more than half. An analysis of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Eclac) released yesterday reveals that in the worst-case scenario of the health crisis the poverty rate will reach 52.7 percent among Nicaraguans and 22.2 percent will survive in extreme poverty.

Daughter denounces the death of her father by Covid-19 in Nicaragua

The patient who dies of Covid-19 does so alone, without a family member who cries by his side, due to the contagious nature of the disease. That pain multiplies when the family member is abroad and can only communicate by video call, as María Rizo Zúniga did to be aware of the last days of her father, Francisco Rizo Castellón, who died this Monday of Covid-19.

Actions of neighboring countries to face the Covid-19 contrast to the extreme with the inaction of the Nicaraguan regime

Just take a look at the neighboring countries of the region, to verify the extreme difference between the inaction of the Nicaraguan government and the actions taken by Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama and Honduras since March 11, when Covid -19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). This occurs with Nicaragua.