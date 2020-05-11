Nicaragua faces the threat of an outbreak of the new coronavirus that, according to the Ortega regime, has infected 16 people in the country and left five dead. These are the most important news for this Monday, May 11.

Relatives of the dead assure that the health authorities hide the deaths by Covid-19

This weekend the deaths of two people in Managua raised the claims of the families that assure that the deaths were due to the coronavirus. On Saturday, May 9, Ernesto Alejandro Bone Morales, 57, died at the Manolo Morales Peralta Hospital in Managua, after spending three days hospitalized with respiratory problems. The death certificate indicates that he died of “respiratory failure” as a result of “severe pneumonia,” but his sister, Martha Janett Bone Morales, is certain that she had Covid-19, because she was not allowed to see him while he was hospitalized. More details in this note.

Former health ministers send a letter to the WHO asking “to take whatever measures are within their reach”, in the case of Nicaragua

Concerned about the indifference with which the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo have treated the Covid-19 health emergency, five former Nicaraguan health ministers sent a letter addressed to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Organization of Health (PAHO).

This is what the letter says

This is how exports have behaved in the first four months in the middle of the pandemic

Nicaraguan exports are the last external channel that Nicaragua has left of oxygen, after the world health crisis caused by the coronavirus. Between January and April of this year the sector has generated 1,108.57 million dollars, which is equivalent to a growth of 15.8 percent.

Relatives of a Boaco producer believe he died of Covid-19

The body was delivered to them in a sealed box, without an accurate diagnosis and without a death certificate. The director of the hospital only told them that the cause of death was “an uncommon pneumonia, severe pneumonia”, assured the son of a dairy producer that early Sunday morning he died at the José Nieborowski hospital in the city of Boaco. Relatives of the deceased believe that it is a case of Covid-19.

Forum of the Independent Press of Nicaragua demands “real data on the evolution of the pandemic in Nicaragua”

The Nicaraguan Independent Press Forum this Sunday demanded the Daniel Ortega regime full access to public information in the context of the coronavirus, “to know real data on the evolution of the pandemic in Nicaragua.” This is the complaint of the union, which brings together owners and directors of national and local media, as well as organizations of journalists.

Avianca files for bankruptcy due to a pandemic. What will happen to your flights?

The Colombian company and the second largest airline in Latin America, Avianca, filed for bankruptcy this Sunday in order to “preserve and reorganize business”, the company reported.

«Avianca Holdings S.A. and some of its subsidiaries and affiliates today requested to voluntarily file for Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York, in order to preserve and reorganize Avianca’s business, “the airline details. in the statement.

78-year-old woman dies of “pneumonia” and doctors recommend burying her immediately

A 78-year-old woman from Rivera, who died on Saturday, May 9 in a Managua hospital, was buried in the evening hours of the same day by her relatives in the cemetery of the city of Rivas, under the guidance of the doctors who assisted her.

The woman, whose last name is Villarreal, had been hospitalized since Wednesday night, May 6, at the Military Hospital.