Nicaragua registers 2,170 cases of Covid-19 and 74 people died from the pandemic until this Tuesday, June 23, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health (Minsa). These are the most important news of this day.

Ortega regime is one of the worst evaluated in Central America for its management before Covid-19, according to survey

The management of the Ortega regime in the face of the Covid-19 emergency is the second worst rated in Central America, second only to Honduras, according to the survey called “El Covid in Central America”, carried out by the consulting firm Borge y Asociados, between April 20 and on June 19. In addition, 60.3 percent of respondents in Nicaragua, the highest in the region, perceive that the country is going in the wrong direction. Read the note here.

135 Nicaraguans who were stranded on the high seas for more than three months arrive in the country

A group of 135 Nicaraguans who were stranded on the high seas for more than three months, managed to enter the country on Monday afternoon on a flight from Curacao. “It was a long wait, but thank God we managed to get in, around 5:00 in the afternoon,” Mayeli Hodgson, a member of the Carnival Cruiseline company, told LA PRENSA. Read the note here.

Rosario Murillo promised an “innovative and different July 19”. What are the news that could bring?

Opponents bet that the only thing different this coming July 19 will be that Daniel Ortega will not physically arrive at the plaza and will give his usual message of this date in virtual or televised form, which is nothing »beautiful, innovative or innovative. “, as announced his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo. Read the note here.

#LAPRENSATeExplica: How to take a proper reading of your electric energy bill?

In this video we are going to explain how to make an adequate reading of your energy service. This way you will know more clearly how much you are consuming and what you should pay. Also some tips to save and pay a little less. See him here.

INE argues that the electricity rate does not drop due to renewable energy. Generation records deny the regulatory body

Santiago Bermúdez, director of electricity and renewable resources at the Nicaraguan Energy Institute (INE), the regulatory body for the electricity sector, said in a propaganda newspaper for the dictatorship on Monday that the electricity rate did not drop in the same proportion as international prices of oil because in the first months of the year, 80 percent of the generation was from renewable sources. Read the note here.

Monsignor Álvarez: “The State must respect the popular will”

Through a pastoral letter addressed to the priests of the Diocese of Matagalpa, the bishop of that city, Monsignor Rolando José Álvarez, said that the country is experiencing difficult times due to the scourge of the pandemic and the socio-political crisis. He assured that, therefore, it is urgent to think “in a moment of moral reconstruction” for Nicaragua. Read the note here.