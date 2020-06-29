Nicaragua registers 2,170 cases of Covid-19 and 74 people died from the pandemic until this Tuesday, June 23, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health (Minsa). These are the most important news of this day.

Ortega regime does not contemplate changing its pandemic management strategy in its plan designed until December

The dictatorship of Daniel Ortega will not opt ​​for more drastic measures to contain the pandemic in the rest of the year, so the contagion curve would be maintained until the last healthy person becomes ill, health specialists considered. The massification of tests, the sampling and the focus of contagion were again out of its plan of fight contemplated until the end of this year, despite the fact that the spread of the virus has accelerated and according to international investigations without harsh measures, which includes the mandatory quarantine, beating the Covid-19 is difficult.

Why the 3% government downgrade is a sham

The 3 percent reduction in the energy rate that the Ortega regime tries to position as a great benefit for Nicaraguans, in reality, does not translate into relief either in the cost of the basic basket, or in the weight it represents as such, the payment of energy, since it is negligible. Rather, it maintains a large gap of 20 percent that can be reduced and that would have a favorable impact on the population, consider specialists consulted.

Evangelical Church mourns 16 other pastors who died in the context of the pandemic, while the Catholic Church also records deaths. 64 leaders already dead

Nicaraguan churches, mainly evangelical and Catholic, join the social sectors that have been hit hardest by Covid-19. To date, 64 religious leaders have died in the context of more than three months of pandemic. This represents an irreparable loss for organizations, since the preparation of a pastor or priest requires a process of preparation, declared religious sources.

“We are worried. We are afraid of dying. Ortega abandons indigenous communities in full pandemic

"We are worried. We are afraid of dying, "is the clamor made by the indigenous leaders of the Nicaraguan Caribbean Coast in the face of the ravages that the pandemic is making in that place. Indigenous peoples are currently facing an almost unknown Covid-19 due to the absence of regional and central authorities to report on the subject, who rather tried to deny the situation even though the Daniel Ortega regime had already confirmed the first cases of contagion in the country.

Traders warn that a 3% reduction in electricity rates will not lower basic basket prices

The three percent reduction in the electricity rate, which will take effect next July, is insufficient to positively impact the prices of the products in the basic basket, warned merchants from the Oriental markets, Roberto Huembes and Iván Montenegro. The family basket of 53 products last year exceeded 14,000 cordobas.