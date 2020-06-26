Nicaragua registers 2,170 cases of Covid-19 and 74 people died from the pandemic until this Friday, June 26, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health (Minsa). These are the most important news of this day.

The pandemic is 100 days old in Nicaragua and the curve has not reached its highest peak

This Friday, Nicaragua reaches its 100 days with Covid-19 and the outlook is discouraging: the virus continues to spread in the country, there are no concrete measures by the government, residents continue to denounce that their relatives die from the virus and specialists they warn that the contagion curve has not reached its highest peak.

The transitory article that allowed the Civic Alliance to sign the statutes of the National Coalition

The Civic Alliance agreed with the other six opposition organizations that signed the statutes of the National Coalition, the inclusion of a transitory article that will allow modifications to the document so that the key way of making decisions is consensus and not the majority . That move resolved the controversy arisen by the request to delay the signing of these statutes, made by the Civic Alliance.

Two chamber presidents demand a change in leadership at Cosep

Carmen Hilleprandt, president of the Nicaraguan Chamber of Commerce and Service (CCSN) stated that at least half of the chambers affiliated to the Superior Council of Private Enterprise (Cosep) ask for a replacement in the leadership of said institution, where she has been at the in front of José Adán Aguerri since 2007.

Three minutes of anguish. The calls that the Minsa makes to the relatives of those hospitalized by Covid-19

The call lasts no more than three minutes, time in which the breath is held by the person who picks up the cell phone. The rest of those present are silent at home and try to decipher the face of someone who receives information on the state of health of the relative who has been hospitalized in the Nicaraguan German for more than a week, presenting symptoms of Covid-19 and presenting breathing problems. .

Regime announces 3% reduction in the electricity rate

The Ortega regime will apply a 3% reduction in the electric energy rate starting next July 1, reported the designated vice president of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo this Thursday.