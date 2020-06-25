Nicaragua registers 2,170 cases of Covid-19 and 74 people died from the pandemic until this Thursday, June 25, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health (Minsa). These are the most important news of this day.

José Adán Aguerri does not rule out a new candidacy for Cosep presidency despite the claim of some cameras

Three months after the presidential elections in the Superior Council of Private Enterprise (Cosep), José Adán Aguerri, who turns 13 at the head of that institution, did not confirm or deny whether he will run for three more years as head of the business leadership, that while facing the demand of a group of cameras for a change in the presidency.

Nicaragua will take at least 3 years to recover, far behind the Central American region

As a consequence of the late response of the Daniel Ortega regime to address the health crisis that the coronavirus has generated, it will take the country 3 years to recover, remaining in the queue of the region, reported José Adán Aguerri, president of the Superior Council of the Private Company (Cosep).

Civic Alliance decides to participate in the signing of the statutes of the National Coalition

The opposition organization Alianza Cívica decided to participate this Thursday in the signing of the statutes of the National Coalition, after the controversy caused by the time requestwho had asked to take this step.

Chief of the General Staff says that the sanction against General Avilés “has no basis” and reiterates that the Army is apolitical

The Chief of the General Staff of the Nicaraguan Army, Major General Bayardo Ramón Rodríguez Ruiz, expressed that the sanction applied by the United States Treasury Department, on May 22, to the Commander-in-Chief of this military body, General Julio César Avilés , it is interference, it is out of context and there are no arguments to support it.

Have you been called from hospitals to schedule your surgery? These are the risks in the days of Covid-19

Despite the risk involved in maintaining scheduled surgeries when the country is in community transmission of Covid-19, in the Antonio Lenín Fonseca hospital, they have not stopped performing them and as of this week, they informed all the specialties that must schedule their operations. , which meets the reluctance of the population for fear of contagion of the new coronavirus in health units, confirms a source in the health sector who requested to omit his name for fear of retaliation.

Malaria and dengue, seasonal diseases that also register cases on the rise

The health emergency that Nicaragua is experiencing due to Covid-19, has left in the background the problem of endemic diseases in the country, and has made the population's concern focus on the coronavirus. However, medical sources have advised not to forget hygiene measures to prevent dengue or malaria.