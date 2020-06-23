Nicaragua registers 1,823 cases of Covid-19 and 64 people killed by the pandemic until this Tuesday, June 23, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health (Minsa). These are the most important news of this day.

Why are the BCN and Siboif measures insufficient and few could benefit from a credit or a grace period?

After almost three months of ravages by the pandemic in the economy and faced with strong criticism of the lack of government actions, the monetary and financial authorities yesterday issued a package of economic measures, which left a bittersweet flavor among various sectors, considering that they are insufficient because they are not attached to the reality of the country. Read more here.

Bishop Bosco Vivas, Bishop Emeritus of León, dies

The bishop emeritus of the Diocese of León, Monsignor Bosco Vivas Robelo, died on the morning of this Tuesday, June 23, after spending days in hospital, the Archdiocese of Managua confirmed. “Their funerals will be held privately in the Cathedral of León, the faithful are asked to unite from their homes, raising prayers for their eternal rest,” exhorted the Archdiocese in a brief statement. Read more here.

José Pallais’s reasons for resigning from the Civic Alliance

The lawyer José Pallais Arana resigned from the Civic Alliance, being the third member to resign from this organization in the last eight days. On Sunday night he notified his decision to the coordinator of that organization, Carlos Tünnermann Bernheim, by letter. Read more here.

This is what a family can spend to take care of a Covid-19 patient at home

The Covid-19 not only reduces the body, it also sucks the already skinny pockets of Nicaraguan families who must overcome the economic burden of getting sick from the new coronavirus and treating themselves at home, given the mistrust of attending the public health system. Read more here.

How to correctly read the electricity bill and keep track of consumption?

In recent months, thousands of users have reported that the amounts for electric energy bills have exceeded what was historically paid. In Disnorte-Dissur branches you can see the long lines of users who complain. Read more here.