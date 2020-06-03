Nicaragua registers 759 cases of Covid-19 and 35 people killed by the pandemic, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health (Minsa). These are the most important news of this Tuesday, June 2.

State does not comply with international sanitary rules, according to former Health Minister, Margarita Gurdián

The response of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to the letter sent by five former Health Ministers, concerned about the inaction of the Nicaraguan Government in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, reveals that it does not comply with the International Health Regulations (IHR) , a binding global agreement that seeks to prevent and respond to serious public health risks that may affect the planet’s population. Read the note here.

Ministry of Finance, Central Bank and General Comptroller postponed in managing pandemic, according to Icefi analysis

Nicaragua is the country with the greatest lack of fiscal and financial transparency in managing the pandemic in Central America, according to an analysis carried out by the Central American Institute for Fiscal Studies (Icefi), which evaluated each government in the region using 12 subdivided parameters. in five blocks related to public financial administration.

The government of the Daniel Ortega regime has practically been held accountable for how much resources it has allocated to combat Covid-19, despite the fact that these come from Nicaraguan taxes. Read the note here.

Cosep calls “non-core business” companies to close operations to curb Covid-19 expansion

The Superior Council of Private Enterprise (Cosep) called companies “in the non-essential business sphere” to close operations while reducing the contagion rate at a time when Nicaragua is in the phase of greatest spread of Covid-19 . And in the case of those that cannot close due to their nature or because they produce essential goods, the leadership recommended applying measures of physical distance or remote work. Read the note here.

Doctors warn of more deaths and infections if the national quarantine call of 34 medical associations is ignored

The dictatorship of Daniel Ortega refuses to recognize the need to decree a quarantine to stop the acceleration of the cases of contagion and deaths by Covid-19 in Nicaragua, and ignores the request made by 34 medical associations to the citizens, to carry out a voluntary national quarantine for at least four weeks. Read the note here.

Pizza Hut Nicaragua announces the temporary closure of its services at tables in stores to stop the pandemic

The fast food chain Pizza Hut Nicaragua announced this Monday that from tomorrow all its stores will stop serving at the table, but will maintain home service, in order to join the effort of the private sector to stop the rapid expansion of the coronavirus in Nicaragua.

Through a statement, the company reported that “we reiterate our commitment to take preventive measures to minimize the potential for Covid-19 infection, so we will temporarily suspend table service in our restaurants from tomorrow June 2 until new notice”. Read the note here.