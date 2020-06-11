Nicaragua registers 1,464 cases of Covid-19 and 55 people died from the pandemic until Tuesday, June 9, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health (Minsa). These are the most important news of this Thursday, June 11.

Banks lose another 18 branches and windows and are left with less than 500 service locations this year

Although recently the President of the Central Bank, Ovidio Reyes, reappeared with positive economic figures in the first months of the year and highlighted the strength of the national financial system and that the activities had enough liquidity to guarantee production, his financial indicators reflect another reality: in In the first three months of the year, banks were forced to close 18 branches and windows. Branch offices are closed in these departments.

Doctor Alejandro Lagos with Covid-19: «If I have not taken this virus seriously, I would be in another situation»

On June 6, doctor Alejandro Lagos Espinosa used his Facebook account to communicate to his patients that he had temporarily suspended the medical consultation because he was resolving a sudden fever. «I have developed a fever after attending a patient who is possibly with Covid, three members of that family were symptomatic. I am currently taking the treatment for Covid again, although I only have fever ”, he adds in the same publication.

Daniel Ortega says that the US seeks to “suffocate” Nicaragua with sanctions

The dictator Daniel Ortega spoke at the virtual conference of the member countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (Alba) to continue complaining against the sanctions that the United States government has imposed on 21 officials of his regime. The meeting was to address the damage of the new Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic to Alba member countries. However, Ortega did not mention anything regarding the health crisis in Nicaragua.

Cosep: internal market was growing little or not at all to February

The president of the Superior Council of the Private Company (Cosep), José Adán Aguerri He said that in the first months of the year, specifically between January and February, there was a certain dynamism in the economyBut that did not mean that there was going to be growth this year, but rather that the contraction was going to be less negative than in the last two years.

Estelí Mayor’s Office delivers millions to the Independencia football stadium, managed by a private company linked to Ortega

Since 2013, the authorities of the Estelí Mayor’s Office have allocated 40 million cordobas to the improvement of the Independencia football stadium managed by the Real Estelí brand, and which includes officials loyal to the Ortega regime, such as the Estellian mayor Francisco Ramón Valenzuela and the Secretary General of the Mayor’s Office of Managua, Fidel Moreno Briones. This was the approved annual allocation from the municipal budget.

IMF approves Guatemala $ 594 million to address pandemic

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved Guatemala more than 500 million dollars to face the pandemic, thus becoming the penultimate country to receive financial assistance from the multilateral organization, where Nicaragua has also knocked on doors but has not received a response. The Fund noted that “the Guatemalan authorities have taken rapid and comprehensive measures to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate its economic impact.”

Eden Pastora’s wife: «He is not receiving visitors»

The ex-guerrilla Edén Pastora, known as Commander Zero, andhe would be admitted to the Military Hospital in Managua, after suffering a relapse in his health, sources from the Frente Sandinista party trusted. Days ago, Pastora had been admitted to the Carlos Roberto Huembes hospital with bronchopneumonia, but left the medical center because she said she felt better.

Orteguismo says goodbye to another oncologist at La Mascota hospital

The Ortega-Murillo dictatorship continues to fire health specialists, and This Wednesday ordered the departure of Dr. Gustavo Méndez Berríos, pediatric oncologist, from Hospital La Mascota; and Dr. Nubia Olivares, anesthesiologist specializing in pain medicine and palliative care, at the Solidaridad hospital. Both specialists expressed their disagreement that there was no just cause in their dismissal letters.