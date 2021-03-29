What you need to know to get vaccinated in Miame-Dade and Broward counties

With the approval of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and now Johnson & Johnson, at least 25% of the population has been vaccinated in the state of Florida, especially Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

In this sense, the health authorities in the latter reported on several distribution points where people can register to get the dose of the anticovid vaccine.

What do you need to know to get vaccinated in Miami-Dade and Broward?

People who qualify for the vaccine

The people qualified to administer the anticovid vaccine are residents and employees of the elderly care centers, health personnel, personnel vulnerable to COVID-19, police, firefighters, rescuers, teachers, 40 years and older.

Vulnerable people: Lung disease, chronic or moderate asthma, with severe heart disease, who are immunosuppressed, including cancer treatment, and those with chronic obesity or certain underlying medical conditions, particularly if they are not well controlled.

Places to get vaccinated

MIAMI-DADE

Walmart stores

Miami Gardens: 17650 Northwest and 2nd Avenue Hialeah Gardens: 9300 Northwest and 77th Avenue

All CVS Pharmacies plus Navarro, in the county:

If you want to make an appointment you can register here on the CVS Pharmacies website or call 1-800-746-7287.

All County Publix:

To make an appointment at Publix stores in Miami-Dade you can enter here.

Miami Dade College North Campus:

People can walk to where the tents are. This center is located on the northwest of 113th Street and 27th Avenue in Miami and is open every day from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

BROWARD

Broward County Health Department set up two self-service vaccination centers. But these Broward locations have already filled the available appointment slots, so you must visit their website here to be attentive when there are more appointments. Memorial Healthcare Hospital vaccinates those over 65, use the MyChart website, which you can enter by clicking here. You can also call 954-276-4340, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Broward Health Hospital vaccinates those over 65, Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm. However, there are no more appointments until February. Click here to go to the website and have more information.

Cleveland Clinic said they vaccinate those 65 and older, Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. However, in some locations there are no more appointments available. For more information click here.

The home of the MLS soccer team, Inter Miami, in Fort Lauderdale, is vaccinating people 65 and older, as well as healthcare workers. The idea is to vaccinate 500 people a day, which they must register here for an appointment.

Walmart Stores:

Dania Beach: 401 East Sheridan Davie Street (2): 4301 University Drive South and 8550 Stirling Road Fort Lauderdale: 2500 West, Broward Boulevard. Hollywood: 301 South State Road 7 Miramar: 1800 University Drive South Pembroke Pines: 12800 Pines Boulevard Pompano Beach: 2300 Atlantic Boulevard West

Publix Stores:

To make an appointment at Publix stores in Broward you can go here.

Documents to present

According to the Florida governorate, you only need an identification document that shows that the person is over 65 years of age, or if they are a police firefighter or rescue worker, at least 50 years old. School employees and teachers of any age can get vaccinated. They also ask for a phone number or email.

In the case of tourists, you have to wait to get an appointment, therefore, they could request other documents. However, they warned that in no case will the documents be related to the immigration status of the people.

Records to get vaccinated

According to the vaccination center, individuals must answer a series of qualifying questions and carry a government-issued photo ID. In addition, you must bring the confirmation notification by text message or email.

Vaccine distribution

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) received 1.5 million doses that are being administered to eligible individuals in the first phase. Appointments depend on the availability of vaccines and will vary from day to day and week to week, while the most vulnerable population is vaccinated.

The next group qualified for the vaccine

In the current Florida gubernatorial plan, the next group of people to receive the vaccine would be essential workers, such as teachers and police officers. The vaccine is expected to be available to the general population in spring 2021.

Costs or free?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requires that doses of the COVID-19 vaccine purchased with taxpayer money be administered at no cost. Some providers may charge an administration fee, which can be reimbursed through insurance. People without insurance will not be charged.

For people covered by Medicare or Medicaid, the federal government will cover the cost of the vaccine and any fees.

Health insurance

Health insurance is not required at the Miami-Dade and Broward vaccination centers to administer the vaccine.

What vaccine are they applying?

Both counties are getting the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The coronavirus vaccine is given as an injection into the muscle in a series of two doses given three (Pfizer) or four (Moderna) weeks apart.