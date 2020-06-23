Nicaragua registers 1,823 cases of Covid-19 and 64 people killed by the pandemic until this Monday, June 22, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health (Minsa). These are the most important news of this day.

Exit of the Peasant Movement cracks the Nicaraguan opposition

The time requested by the Civic Alliance (AC) to delay the signing of the statutes of the National Coalition triggered the disagreement among its members, at the cost of the departure of the Peasant Movement (MC) from its ranks. Read more here.

Solar panels, an option to become independent from Disnorte-Dissur

The payment of the electricity bill has become a headache for all Nicaraguan families, that is why the economist Javier Mejía of the Humboldt Center suggests using a basic system of solar panels to reduce consumption or to become independent from the distributor of Disnorte-Dissur energy. Read more here.

Covid-19 would widen the gap between rich and poor through access to online education

Preschool and primary were challenged, with the Millennium Development Goals, to expand their coverage and improve their quality. Although steps were taken to incorporate more boys and girls into the system, quality remained pending and with the arrival of Covid-19, Nicaragua faces the challenge of not leaving anyone out, despite the lack of resources and initiatives to confront education from home. Read more here.

Pandemic shrinks the thin middle class of Nicaragua, already squeezed by the Ortega regime

The economic crisis that the coronavirus has generated has contracted the thin middle class of Nicaragua, already hit by the sociopolitical crisis that occurred in 2018 and the collection policies imposed by the Daniel Ortega regime. Now much of this sector has fallen into vulnerability, a seat before entering the realm of poverty, according to the classification of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Read more here.

Baptisms in Covid-19 times, how are they performed?

The Covid-19 has changed many dynamics and stopped some activities. Others have had to adapt to new realities, such as the case of Sacrament of baptism, which according to Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, the orientation is to carry it out in cases of emergency or death threat. Read more here.