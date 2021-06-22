What you need to know about the Witcher ‘and its season 2 on Netflix

The Witcher season 2 is finally coming to Netflix. There is no release date yet, but at least, the platform has already made it clear that it will be soon. The new trailer shows little about what to expect, but it does tell us that the universe of the story will grow wider. And this, both for fans of the literary saga and the video game franchise, is good news.

As any reader or gamer knows, The Witcher universe is vast, rich, and full of all kinds of references to Polish, Slavic, and Romanian mythology. But it is also a novel combination of the epic with dark fantasy, allowing your story to move in several different directions.

However, a universe this wide, unique and detailed, can also be complicated for those who are not familiar with it. So we bring you the ten basic things you need to know about the plot, the characters and where they are going.

The world of ‘The Witcher’: fantasy on a more sober, adult and unique level

If you are a fan of the work of JRR Tolkien and George RR Martin, most of the elements in The Witcher 2 will be familiar to you. The mix between a central story that branches out into several, dark fantasy, epic and adventure novel is very similar.

But the difference is that the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski has created a graduation for the morality of his work, which makes its central character an unknown. Monster hunter Geralt of Rivia is neither a good man nor a villain. He is caught in the middle of a series of traditions, customs, rituals and conflicts that make him three-dimensional and powerful.

Furthermore, in the Andrzej Sapkowski world, magic, evil and goodness are related to destiny. If you saw the first season of the Netflix series, you will already know that magic can link characters. And also create independent situations from each other.

It is not a strictly medieval world

Oddly enough and despite its castles, troubadours, horses and sword fights, the world of The Witcher also contains scientific knowledge. One that also allows it to be possible to establish parallels between magic and science. There is talk of mutations, of the way magic affects behavior and the body.

In addition, the saga has a more than interesting look at the fact of power as a physical attribute. If Game of Thrones appeals to gods and Tolkien to mysteries, Andrzej Sapkowski is more interested in what magic can do.

A witch, a witch, unanswered questions

‘Toss a Coin to Your Witcher’ wasn’t nominated for best song either

For Andrzej Sapkowski the usual division of the fantasy world between magical creatures and those that learn magic is slightly different. Geralt of Rivia is a mutation and Yennefer acquired his powers amid an offering of your own fertility. But both one and the other already possessed appreciable magical characteristics.

This is where the use of science and magic is confused. In the literary saga, version for video games and series, witches are magical mutants. That is, empowered and created through combinations of magic that has a curious relationship with science.

That dangerous magic in ‘The Witcher’

For Tolkien magic is inherent in magical creatures, for Martin it can be used as a war resource, and in The Witcher it is dangerous knowledge. So much so that it is not something easy to learn, far from it, to teach.

That analyzes and questions the personality of Geralt of Rivia and the Yennefer power. Between the two is a notion of magic related to danger that brings enormous interest to the plot.

Magic is taught, not transmitted

In Tolkien’s world there are magical creatures whose power is as natural as it is inherent in their nature. In Martin’s there are initiates capable of understanding and using magic. In Andrzej Sapkowski’s, magic is not transmitted in a brotherhood but is taught in specialized places.

Thinking about Hogwarts? The truth, the way the Polish writer presents the magic training it bears more resemblance to a risk of violence than to a school year. So no, it is not the same thing.

The danger of teaching

There are seven magical schools in The Witcher, with varying reputations but most of them murky and disturbing. And each one is capable of doing something different and worse than the previous one. So the series is likely to explore in its new season the categories and everything that layered magic can do in The Witcher.

No you won’t have fun learning magic

Netflix

In Tolkien, magic is not taught, you are born with it. In Martin’s books the initiates are stratified and select groups. For Andrzej Sapkowski things go further. Magic schools are complicated, hard places that also subject their students to all kinds of perverse tests.

Of course, that includes “Trial Of The Grasses”, A secret process that transforms normal children into mutant creatures. So the second season will most likely take a more complete look at that underworld. We saw it with Yennefer and his complicated evolution. Will we see it now with Geralt?

War, confrontations and political strategy

Netflix

And as it could not be missing, Andrzej Sapkowski also included political conflicts in his narration. But while Tolkien envisioned an epic war between good and evil that would unify races and nations, here it is something different. It is also very different from the battle for Martin’s unique power in Game of Thrones.

In the works of the Polish writer there is a Constant tension between two layers of power. It is not a search for a single power, but a confrontation between factions. Which will provoke a whole series of interesting visions on the way in which the characters can ally, betray or just help.

There is even a stratum of unorganized militia in ‘The Witcher’

Netflix

Andrzej Sapkowski has been so careful with his work as to include the notion of guerilla and independent encirclement in The Witcher, also in season 2. Known as Scoia’tael, these soldiers serve as guerrillas and are not in the service of any faction.

Mutant wizards and witches, that big difference

In Andrzej Sapkowski’s work there are wizards and witches. The difference? The former are mutants in the classical sense of the term, and in fact their existence is known and recognized. In the case of sorcerers, they can lead to mutation through training and knowledge.

The magic does not come from the reality that surrounds ‘The Witcher’

Netflix

In Andrzej Sapkowski’s world, magic is not a natural force, nor does it come from something specific that can be controlled. In fact, the story of magic in history begins with The Conjunction Of The Spheres, an astrological event that stranded many supernatural beings on the same planet.

In season 2 of The Witcher, magic tends not to order, but to chaos. What also allows it to deform reality and not have an almost accidental meaning. So magic is a blessing, a curse, or a form of science like any other. Unlike Tolkien, who imagined magic as an attribute and Martin, who made it a tool of power, in The Witcher it is a risky bet. Will we see any of this in the new season? Let’s hope so.

