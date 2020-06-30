The president of the nation will travel to the United States to have the first meeting point of this economic treaty.

The T-MEC was signed in 2018 when Peña Nieto was still president.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador will travel to the United States, on a date yet to be confirmed, to have a meeting with his namesake Donald Trump, President of the United States. In the words of the national president, the objective of the trip is to verify the start of the T-MEC (Mexico-United States Treaty and Canothing).

« Yes, I am going to travel to the United States, I think that today is going to define the day, the reason is to participate in the entry into force of the free trade agreement, that is the main reason for the trip, I will have a meeting with the President Donald Trump, ”he said today at his morning press conference.

Here we reveal the essential points so you know What is the T-MEC about and how Mexico benefits from all this:

The T-MEC was signed on November 30, 2018 by Donald Trump, Enrique Peña Nieto (then President of Mexico) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The agreement will enter into force on July 1, 2020.

This agreement will replace the previous North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), signed when Carlos Salinas de Gortari was President of Mexico.

The United States would continue to be Mexico’s first trading partner: ours is one of the main exporters of automobiles and oil to the northern neighbor, in addition to audio and video devices. With Canada it is quite a similar situation, since the same items are exported except for oil.

In the words of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the new T-MEC will bring greater investments to the three countries and the entry of foreign investments into the country without breaking its sovereignty.

The objective of this trade agreement is that Mexico has the opportunity not only to obtain a more powerful economy but to be part of a more balanced and reciprocal trade in North America.

Doubts about it

However, various experts share doubts about it, such as the case of Will Grant, BBC correspondent in Mexico, who points out that the press in this country views this new treaty with some skepticism.

« Many [en México] they are indifferent or do not know exactly what the new agreement will mean for them, « he says.

« They will have to wait until it takes effect next year to see if it has a significant impact on their jobs, for better or for worse, » he concludes.

But it would also have its advantages for the country

According to the newspaper El Economista, this new T-MEC will give the country the opportunity to outdo China in certain economic strategies and industrial productions due to the tension that exists between the nation ruled by Donald Trump and the Asian giant. To take advantage of that tension, Mexico would be generating some 100 thousand million dollars in exports to the United States.

