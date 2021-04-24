What you need to know about the Oscars 2021 to enjoy them to the fullest

What you have to know about the Oscars 2021 to enjoy them to the fullest | INSTAGRAM

There is no doubt that this year paints to be totally different from the previous ones, and the ceremony of the Oscars is the living example of this, because this night gala can be seen from your television on open television channels, TV wired and even social media.

For this reason, the millions of fans of the seventh art around the globe are already getting ready to enjoy this weekend of the most exciting night for the vast world of the film industry.

The 93rd edition of the delivery of the Oscar 2021, a ceremony that rewards the best of the film industry, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences you have everything ready to perform the ceremony, which will be carried out under strict measures and sanitary regulations.

This year, the ceremony will take place in two venues, the traditional Dolby Theater and Union StationThe sad thing is that the traditional Red Carpet will not be held, however, the transmission will start at 5:00 p.m. Mexico time, while the ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Let’s remember that they would take place on Sunday, February 28; However, due to the current global health situation, they decided to change the date on the calendar, and after the health crisis forced the closing of movie theaters and wreaked havoc on movie premieres in Hollywood, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the ceremony would take place this Sunday, April 25, in which they will have only a few guests.

It will be the string of tnt television the one in charge of showing us all the details of the awards, as well as their official social networks, and of course, you cannot miss the official page of The Academy and their networks, where they will give us the details of each award.

It is worth mentioning that, for this particular occasion, we could see that Netflix and Amazon films were nominated, which took the majority of nominations, despite the fact that in previous years the Academy had indicated that films that were not released in theaters of cinemas could not enter the categories; however, due to the global health contingency this is now in the past.

The Hollywood Academy confirmed that international celebrities including Brad Pitt, Zendaya, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix and Harrison Ford will serve as presenters at the ceremony.

In addition, the organizers reported that Laura Dern, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle and Bryan Cranston complete the first list of participants of an event that, to adapt to the health contingency, will change its usual format for a particular script that will imitate a live movie.

We cannot forget to tell you that, on the day of the awards, a live broadcast will be held from the official TNT Latam account on TikTok from 9:00 p.m. in order to comment on the most relevant of the event.

The event on TikTok will be in charge of Karla Díaz, Pepe and Teo, Paco De Miguel, Daniel Sosa Gaby Cam, Alex Casas, Maryfer Centeno and according to the TNT page it promises to report in a totally different way.

The presenters will be accompanied by eight others and thus will announce the categories: “Best supporting actress”: Kunno and domelip, “Best supporting actor”: Mont Pantoja, “Best original script”: Its Michhh and Legna Hernández, “Best soundtrack “: Leon Leiden,” Best original song “: Paty Cantú,” Best actress “: Poncho De Nigris,” Best actor “: Erika Buenfil,” Best director “: Paul Villafuerte and” Best film “: Brianda y elrodcontreras.