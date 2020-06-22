Now they did return us (and gacho) to a time of pure nostalgia. To those young years of carefree days. Sitting a few meters from the TV, with the cereal plate in one hand and with the control of the Nintendo 64 in the other. This Wednesday, it was announced that a new installment of Pokemon Snap is already preparing to go out on the latest generation of consoles, the Nintendo Switch.

How excited are we? Well, calculate that they are going more than 20 years in advance for this expected sequelThe original was released in June 1999.

In case you do not remember or did not get nailed with the classic version of the Nintendo 64, this strange game is not about fighting, nor about adventure … but about touring the Pokémon world mounted on a cart, as if it were a safari. There, we took the place of Todd (an amateur photographer featured in the anime), on his mission to capture, with his lens, our favorite characters from the entire series.

The Pokemon snap original was a hit at the beginning of the century, so much that it was Digitally relaunched for the Wii in 2007.

The best thing about this Friday’s announcement is that this is not a rehash of the original game, but a new adventure, with new Pokémon, new scenarios and a revitalization of classic graphics taking advantage of the Nintendo Switch.

And how will the new Pokémon Snap be?

The official name is a strange puzzle. This Wednesday’s announcement, confirmed in a virtual conference of the company, only refers to a New Pokémon Snap, which could well be the title with which the game reaches the consoles. (New Pokémon Snap is literally the name you are currently working with.)

However, although we do not know what it will be called, we already have the first images of the game.

In the first trailer we see some familiar faces from the first generation of Pokémon like Lapras, Blastoise and Pikachu accompanied by more recent characters like Bouffalant, Bidoof or a gigantic Wailord.

The most striking? Apparently they are the new scenes that include jungles, deserts and a vast ocean.

In its promotions, the game also promises that we will be able to discover expressions and unique behaviors of the Pokémon that we meet on the way. Perhaps they refer to interactions similar to apples, flute, or scent bombs that we saw in the original version of the Nintendo 64.

See on YouTube

The departure date is not yet confirmed, but everything indicates that we can have this new Pokémon Snap in 2021 for the Nintendo Switch.

Of course, the production of video games (like millions of industries) has been complicated by the international emergency due to the coronavirus, so we do not know how fast they are with delivery times. While we waited, they left us with a group of cute Bellossom reminding us that they are already building this new adventure.