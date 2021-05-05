What you need to know about the new CEO of TikTok

The new CEO of TikTok will be Shou zi chew, who joined the company earlier this year as CFO of ByteDance, the Chinese owner of this popular social network.

In a statement, TikTok announced that this decision follows a “strategic reorganization to optimize TikTok’s global teams and support the company’s unprecedented growth.”

This appointment comes after eight months, when the former CEO, Kevin Mayer, resigned from the position due to conflicts with the United States government.

Why did the United States want to ban TikTok?

The successful short-video social network ran into trouble in the United States last year, when President Donald Trump accused the Chinese company ByteDance, which owns the app, of “espionage” and gave it until mid-September 2020 to be acquired by an American company … or leave the country.

Finally, the network with around 100 million users in the United States alone and about 1 billion worldwide, was neither sold nor banned.

The current Joe Biden administration abandoned the attempt of his predecessor, who aimed to sell TikTok to the US technology giant Oracle and the powerful Walmart commercial network.

Therefore, Zi Chew will have two positions to fill, as he will maintain his responsibilities at the Chinese parent firm ByteDance.

According to Yiming Zhang, Founder and CEO of ByteDance “Shou will bring his deep knowledge of the company and the industry. He led a team that was among our first investors and worked in the technology sector for a decade ”.

Who is Shou Zi Chew?

TikTok’s new CEO, 38, studied for a BA in Economics at University College London in 2006.

He subsequently joined Goldman Sachs in London, where he spent a couple of years focusing on investments in technology, media and telecommunications.

Zi Chew will team up with Vanessa Pappas, who took over as COO at the social network.

Unlisted

“We believe that, at the moment, the company does not meet the requirements to go public,” said ByteDance, owner of TikTok, in a statement posted on its account on Toutiao, a Chinese news aggregator developed by ByteDance that is also known as Jinri Toutiao.

Reuters reported that ByteDance has been exploring the possibility of listing Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, in New York or Hong Kong, or obtaining a public listing of some of its businesses in China, including Douyin and Toutiao.

ByteDance has also been studying a potential exit from its businesses outside of China, which include TikTok – not available in the Asian giant – in Europe or the United States. (With information from AFP and Reuters)