Johnson & Johnson’s covid-19 vaccine was the third to be licensed for emergency use in the U.S. On Monday, the FDA updated the label for this vaccine to warn of the potential increased risk of a rare neurological complication known as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS). This is what you need to know.

Johnson & Johnson’s publication What You Should Know About the Vaccine and the Minimal Risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome appeared first on CNN.