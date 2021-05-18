What you need to know about the 2021 hurricane season

The hurricane season is approaching and according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), it will be quite active “more than normal”, as of June 1. However, some reports of this phenomenon could begin to be seen from the second week of May.

On this occasion, it is expected that among the favorable factors for the generation of cyclones is the warm temperature on the sea surface, given that it is an important fuel for its operation, as well as the foreseeable formation of the meteorological phenomenon of “La Niña” in the Pacific.

According to the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC), an estimate of storms and hurricanes will be available soon, so that people can prepare in advance.

In addition to this, the NHC released the list of the names of these phenomena for the 2021 season, which begins in two weeks:

Hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean have these names:

Ana

Bill

Claudette

Danny

Elsa

Fred

Grace

Henri

Going

Julian

Kate

Larry

Mindy

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

Teresa

Victor

Wanda

Hurricanes in the Pacific Ocean (North) receive these names:

Andrew

White

Carlos

Pains

Enrique

Felicia

William

Hilda

Ignacio

Jimena

Kevin

Cute

Marty

Nora

Olaf

Pamela

Rick

Sandra

Terry

They lived

Waldo

Xina

York

Zelda

The Atlantic hurricane season will remove the names of Dorian, Laura, Eta and Iota from the list to name tropical storms starting this year due to the death and destruction caused by those cyclones in 2019 and 2020, as well as stop using the Greek alphabet.