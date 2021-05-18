What you need to know about the 2021 hurricane season

The hurricane season is approaching and according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), it will be quite active “more than normal”, as of June 1. However, some reports of this phenomenon could begin to be seen from the second week of May.
On this occasion, it is expected that among the favorable factors for the generation of cyclones is the warm temperature on the sea surface, given that it is an important fuel for its operation, as well as the foreseeable formation of the meteorological phenomenon of “La Niña” in the Pacific.
According to the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC), an estimate of storms and hurricanes will be available soon, so that people can prepare in advance.
In addition to this, the NHC released the list of the names of these phenomena for the 2021 season, which begins in two weeks:
Hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean have these names:
Ana
Bill
Claudette
Danny
Elsa
Fred
Grace
Henri
Going
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Hurricanes in the Pacific Ocean (North) receive these names:
Andrew
White
Carlos
Pains
Enrique
Felicia
William
Hilda
Ignacio
Jimena
Kevin
Cute
Marty
Nora
Olaf
Pamela
Rick
Sandra
Terry
They lived
Waldo
Xina
York
Zelda
The Atlantic hurricane season will remove the names of Dorian, Laura, Eta and Iota from the list to name tropical storms starting this year due to the death and destruction caused by those cyclones in 2019 and 2020, as well as stop using the Greek alphabet.