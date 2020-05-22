New measures at United States airports 0:36

. – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported that it is making some changes to its security procedures, but temperature control for passengers is not included, something the agency is considering, according to a federal official told CNN.

The changes include several ways to prevent officers from handling or touching travelers’ belongings, and also from requiring passengers to come in contact with shared X-ray containers.

The agency explained that passengers should always hold their boarding passes, rather than handing them over to TSA officials, to avoid cross-contamination. And officers will visually review the document.

Also, now when a bag or suitcase does not pass X-ray control, the passenger will be responsible for unpacking it and sending it back through the X-ray machine, rather than having an agent check the bag by hand.

In fact, the agency is incentivizing travelers to pack their food in a clear plastic bag to make it easier for officials to check it. Sometimes food requires additional inspection by the TSA.

The agency is also encouraging passengers to put small items, such as a wallet and cell phone, inside their carry-on baggage before going through the body scan control, rather than placing them in the X-ray containers. This practice helps fewer travelers come into contact with shared containers.

The architecture of airports after the coronavirus 1:12

The TSA statement does not mention temperature controls. An official told CNN on Friday that the agency is working on a plan to assess whether passengers have a fever, a symptom of coronavirus. The airlines have encouraged TSA to take on this work and generally have not implemented own temperature reviews for travelers. Health experts have warned that these types of controls will not identify all passengers who may be contagious.

Executives from U.S. airlines and an industry trade group, Airlines for America, have lobbied the agency to conduct temperature checks as part of the regular inspection at the airport.

Frontier Airlines announced earlier this month that it plans to do temperature checks on all passengers and crew starting next month. Starting June 1, any individual with a temperature above 37.7 degrees Celsius “will be denied boarding,” the airline warned.

However, the usefulness of temperature controls at airports has been debated.

Airport workers, the most exposed 2:15

In mid-February, CNN reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) checked the temperature of more than 30,000 passengers on flights from China, but none of those checks at the airport detected a case of coronavirus in the United States.

TSA had previously taken the precaution of requiring its employees to wear face protection while at checkpoints.

The agency reported April 29 that 600 employees, most of them agents examining passengers, were positive for coronavirus. At least six TSA employees have died from covid-19.

The airline industry has been particularly affected during the coronavirus crisis by confinement orders and travel restrictions.



