What you have seen on the facade of a Mercadona in Córdoba has already more than 30,000 ‘likes’

A Mercadona supermarket in the province of Valencia. (Photo: .)

IF there is something recognizable for a consumer in Spain, it is the building of a Mercadona. The Valencian giant has a very recognizable line in which green for the letters and gray for the color of the enclosure usually predominate.

On Twitter thousands of people are hallucinating with a Mercadona that is totally out of the canon. It is located in the bright area, in Córdoba, Andalusia, and has surprised many since the building is red and the letters also have a pink color.

“A red Mercadona with brown letters, the shiny Mercadona”, said the author of the tweet. A message that takes in a few hours more than 30,000 ‘likes’ and more than 4,400 shares.

In addition to the building itself, the tweet has also triumphed for its message, much applauded by Pokemon players. What is a shiny? A new version of these well-known creatures but bright in color.

Some users have been skeptical of this tweet and have gone to check on Google Maps that this red Mercadona exists. Specifically, the building is located on Avenida de la Arruzafa, 27.

And indeed, here is the Mercadona Shiny.

Facade of a red Mercadona. (Photo: GOOGLE MAPS)

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE