What you cannot miss about the Games on the 9th (Sunday, August 1)

Day not to get up from the couch that of this Sunday with several highlights, especially in athletics. The grand final of the 100m sprint will be held in the night session in Tokyo, at 2:50 p.m. Spanish time and will search for Usain Bolt’s successor.

The high jump or shot put finals will precede the long-awaited fight for the medals in the triple jump, scheduled at 1:20 p.m. (UK time) and in which Spain has the great asset of Ana Peleteiro, great medal hope for our sport. Óscar Husillos will also make an appearance in the 400m series.

Another of the expected events is the exciting basketball Spain-Slovenia (10:20 am) that will decide the first place in the group and many options to avoid the United States in the quarterfinal crossing. Both teams count their previous matches by victories and have in Luka Doncic and Ricky Rubio to their great assets.

In handball, another of the great medal assets, the men’s national team will face Argentina (7:15 am peninsular time) to close the group stage already thinking about the quarterfinal crossing, key to advancing in the fight for the metal.

In addition, tennis will experience an unexpected final like the one between Karen Khachanov and Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic’s executioner. Both the Russian and the German will look for a gold that would represent a turning point in their careers from 9:00 hours in Spain.

