What you cannot miss about the Games on the 10th (Monday, August 2)

WHAT YOU CANNOT MISS ON DAY 10 OF THE GAMES

OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020: CALENDAR AND SCHEDULES

Lydia Valentín will debut at the Tokyo Olympics from 4:50 Spanish time in which it will be one of the greatest challenges of his career. The triple Spanish medalist will compete at a higher weight, 87 kilos, and also starting from Final B, playing Final A at 8:50 am, so she will not know the weight that her opponents lift from that second session.

Tokyo 2020

‘Olympic Insomnia’: Nico Abad brings us the most curious of the 9th

AN HOUR AGO

Lydia Valentín, in Eurosport: “I come to these Games to enjoy, without expectations”

Shortly after the premiere of Valentín, a crucial appointment for Spanish sports will arrive this Tuesday. The Warriors will play the pass against the Russian team (ROC) starting at 7:15 in a last agonizing day to which they arrive in a hurry after falling on Saturday against Hungary.

Handball (F) I Hungary-Spain: No options against the Hungarian power (29-25)

In addition, the water polo boys will close the group stage against Croatia already qualified. The objective will be to tie up the first place against a Balkan team that is more than a candidate for a medal (8:30 am, peninsular time). In women’s football, the two semi-finals will be played. The first would measure at United States v Canada (10:00) and, the second, to Australia with Sweden (13:00). The two winners will secure at least the silver medal.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games medal table

Athletics will once again experience countless finals, such as the men’s 5,000m, the men’s 3,000 hurdles or the women’s discus throw. There will also be a fight for the medals in track cycling, wrestling or badminton among other sports.

Tokyo 2020

‘Big in Japan’: The best of day 9 in 10 minutes

AN HOUR AGO

Tokyo 2020

Athletics | Double gold in high jump: Tamberi and Barshim share victory

2 HOURS AGO