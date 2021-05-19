What you can do if you did not comply with filing and paying taxes on May 17



The deadline to file and pay your taxes was this May 17.

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

As you know, May 17 was the last day you had to file your tax return. However, it is likely that, for one reason or another, you have not been able to meet your tax obligations. That is to say that until today you have not paid or submitted your 2020 returns.

You should know that all taxes that you owe and do not pay before May 17 of this year are subject to penalties and interest.

If you have not filed your return and you have to pay taxes, then you must file a return as soon as possible and pay everything you owe in order to reduce the penalties and interest that may apply to you.

Remember that you can file your returns electronically using the IRS Free File tool. This is still available on the IRS website and here you can prepare and file your return until October 15, 2021.

The IRS also offers you different ways you can pay your taxes on their website, using your credit card, debit card, or with cash. You can enter their page to see the different payment options they offer and select the one that suits you best.

If you cannot pay because you do not have the full money now, you can also make an online payment plan that allows you to pay off your debt in a longer period of time.

Although it’s important to file your taxes on time because penalties can add up quickly, you may still qualify for penalty support if you file after the deadline.

For this, in case you are charged a fine, you can contact the IRS by calling the number on your notice and explain why you were not able to file your taxes on time.

On the other hand, if you have a history of paying on time, then you have a good chance of having your fines reduced. You may qualify for this support if you have filed and paid taxes on time for the last three years.

To see if you are eligible for the reduction of the fine you have received, you must also call the toll-free number that is on the notice that the IRS sent you.

