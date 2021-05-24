What would you say is the car with the best pop-up headlight design?

What memories! At a time when there were not too many restrictions and regulations when it came to bringing a new car to life, the manufacturers surprised us with some very attractive features. One of the ones we remember with the most nostalgia are the pop-up headlights, which became especially popular during the 1980s. However, the first copies are due to the Cord 810 from 1936.

From this model, one of the most anthropomorphic parts of the vehicle was reached, with headlights that looked like eyes, and made them even more human, allowing them to open and close like sleepy eyelids. But today it would be difficult to find this detail. In truth, it was the Fifth generation Chevrolet Corvette (C5) the last to equip it, in 2004. In its beginnings, the folding headlights were implemented for their supposed aerodynamic advantage; when hiding, in addition to achieving a more elegant profile, the gasoline consumption was slightly lower.

Chevrolet Corvette Coupe (1997)

Pop-up pilots remained popular because the headlight height requirement in the 1970s was higher than the desired height of a sports car. With the design of the projecting headlights, the brands circumvented this rule, raising the lights to the required level and maintaining the aesthetics they sought. Over the years, these headlights have appeared on a wide range of models, from mid-priced compact vehicles such as the Mazda 323 F even more sporty and striking cut models such as the MX-5 (NA).

Before continuing, it is worth mentioning the difference between pop-up and hidden headlights. While the former had more to do with not breaking the lines that made up the front design to accommodate the headlights, the latter sought more the challenge of hiding them just for the fun of it. And it was in USA where its full potential was truly exploited in the 1960s. Among the countless options available, perhaps the most surprising configurations was the Buick Riviera from 1966 to 1969.

Mercury Marquis Brougham 4 Door (1977)

When it came to hidden headlights on American cars, there were two schools of thought: they could just be cover the lights in some ornate way (but not really hiding them, like in some luxury models from the 1970s) or try hard to hide the headlights (something more typical of the 60s). With the idea of ​​avoiding obvious gaps in the face of the car, there were ingenious solutions like Oldsmobile with its Toronado (I), and simply moving the entire grille up and out of the way.

And although the intention is good, cars like him Buick Riviera first series (1963-1965)they had a more attractive system. With its light units stacked vertically in their own housings on each pontoon, when activating the lights, a kind of eyelid suddenly opens. Yet as great as it is, they are not exactly hidden in the way these others are. Deep down, you know that the pilots are inside those decks, and therefore there is no mystery of where they may be… until you see the Riviera that happened to it.

Buick Riviera (1966)

Take a good look at the picture. Where do you think the pair of lights are hiding? Apparently that grille doesn’t seem to have any panels that are big enough to hide the headlights. And no, those rectangles on the outer edges are the parking lights and turn signals, so they are not there. Does the whole grid open like the Toronado? To find out the answer, take a look at the video below. But we can assure you that it is one of the most ingenious solutions when it comes to retractable headlights.

No, the reality is that they unexpectedly descend from the highest section of the grill to end up hanging in front of it. A very subtle and well executed technical decision that does not break the aesthetics of the whole.