What would you say are the winning funds in Spanish Equities?

According to the accumulated data of Inverco as of April 2021, net subscriptions amounted to 9,083 million euros, of which 3,081 corresponded to Variable Income and of those, only 115 million to National Variable Income.

Nevertheless, managers comment that they see a greater appetite for these types of assets and there is also greater buying activity in shares of the national market. At the forum managers table MEDCAP 2021, where there were managers of the stature of Karoline Rosenberg (Fidelity), Javier Galán (Renta 4), Lola Solana (Santander AM) and Ángel Fresnillo (Mutuactivos), they talked about the opportunities that exist in the Spanish market to obtain very attractive returns in time, since the valuations are very punished. Another of the managers spoke of the energy and renewable transition, also of cyclical sectors such as pulp or oil, as well as the benefits of small and mid caps stocks, which are the jewels that at the end of the day are tomorrow’s winners.

Some of the managers mentioned the unique opportunity that Spain has with the funds that come from Europe, being a moment that had not been seen since Spain entered the European Union.

What are the funds with the largest size and flows in the year?

The assets of the Spanish industry in funds in the category of RV Spain is 5,409 million euros, while that of RV Spain small / mid caps is 562.5 million, with two funds of the Santander management company that lead in equity in both categories: Santander Spanish Stocks (managed by José Antonio Montero with 802.6 million euros) and the Santander Small Caps Spain (Although it reached one billion, now it is around 389 million euros under the baton of Lola Solana).

Of the more than 60 equity funds in Spain that are marketed in our country, there is only one that exceeds 500 million euros, four that exceed 200 million and ten that exceed 100 million. There are twelve funds with assets of less than 10 million euros, and a large number of funds whose assets are between 11 million and 90 million.

Among the 10 largest funds by equity there are only two funds that register positive flows so far this year, the Santander Spanish Stocks (slightly more than 81.2 million euros, its best month having been March – according to Morningstar data) and the Caixabank Master RV Spain (about 149 million euros, where all the months have been net subscriptions). Of the rest, Santander Small Caps Spain is affected by the magnitude of negative flows (42.3 million euros) and the Santalucía Espabolsa (around 20 million), not having registered any month with positive flows.

However, these leading funds in deposits are not the leaders in profitability, since, for example, Santander Spanish Stocks achieves a profitability in the year of around 16%, when there are funds in their category that exceed 20%.

Due to the low part of equity, there are funds that barely reach 5 million euros, and that we suppose must be a significant problem in order to achieve adequate diversification. Among these funds is the Fonditel Lince and Abanca Renta Variable Spain with almost 4 million euros, and with less than 2 million the Sphere I Fundamental Approach Spain.

What funds occupy the podium of returns in the year?

There are three funds that exceed 20% profitability so far this year. The first to top the list is the Cobas Iberia managed by one of the value management gurus, which so far this year manages to get more than 10 profitability points from the benchmark and in one year almost 30 points. The rebound is due to its exposure to cyclical sectors such as oil and gas transportation (with a weighting of almost 24%), as well as industrial (9.7%) and financial (2%). In addition to some positions like Arytza, who has finally cleared the ghosts. However, the size of the fund is almost 40 million euros, ranking 35th out of the 69 funds that invest in Spanish Equities.

Second in the league is the bottom Sabadell Spain Stock Exchange, with a profitability of 21.77%, an equity almost 50% higher than the previous one, but which at 3 years presents a negative profitability of -8%. Regarding flows, despite having registered outflows until April, so far in May it has had net inflows of 1.12 million euros, thus reducing net outflows for the year to 1.4 million euros. This fund shows a strong exposure to financial services (32.5%) via Banco Santander (10.25%), Banco Sabadell (6.1%) and BBVA (5.6%), as well as public services (16, 1%) via Iberdrola and communication services (9.8%).

The third fund is the Horos Value Iberia, which unfortunately is of a very small size (barely 7 million euros) which leaves little room for maneuver to diversify directly and which explains that among its 10 largest positions there is participation in another of its funds, the Horos Value Internacional with a weight of 6.5% and that makes them not only enhance their positions in Iberia but also exposure to Asia, the United States and the Euro Zone. The fund takes as reference 80% of the ITGBM index and 20% of the PSI TR. Also in this fund there is a strong weight in the financial sector, which has performed prominently in the year, along with other cyclical sectors such as raw materials. Among its largest positions are some known as the Portuguese industrial conglomerate Semapa, with a weight of 10.7%, the Spanish real estate company Merlin Properties, and another favorite of the value managers that is Sonae, among others.

It is followed by other funds such as Bankoa Bolsa or Magallanes Iberian Equity, which despite also achieving double-digit returns, are below 20%.

Among the funds that are well below the performance table, the vast majority of funds with three or more Morningstar stars stand out, but that despite the rebound in appetite for assets, have not been favored (for now) by their stock selection, as in some cases they are funds that invest more in small or mid-cap stocks.