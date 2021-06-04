What would you save from the Internet if it were to disappear?

The internet has completely changed our lives. It has been a fairly rapid and very profound change, so much so that many people have not really been able to adapt to it yet, and no, I am not referring solely and exclusively to elderly people, there are also relatively young users who have not finished. to fully integrate into that new way of working, socializing and having fun that the Internet offers us.

In my case, I have been fortunate to fully live that evolution, since I was born in the eighties, and this allowed me to live both the pre-Internet era and the first phase of its deployment on a global level, its first explosion of popularity and its consecration as one of the most important pillars of modern society. Do you think I’m exaggerating? Not at all, think, for a moment, what would happen if the Internet disappeared completely, you would have to say goodbye to social networks, and also to online gambling, streaming content and everything related to commerce and different electronic services.

I believe that not everyone is truly aware of what the Internet has represented both at a social and leisure level as well as at a work, educational, commercial and welfare level. Nowadays we can do almost anything online, and we have, practically, the world at our fingertips with a few clicks. This globalization has many positive aspects, but obviously it also has negative effects that have clearly been noted, both economically and socially.

The truth is that it is a very interesting topic that I would give to write a huge article, but that is not my objective with this text. Here I want to ask you something very concrete, simple and direct. Imagine that the Internet comes to an end tomorrow, but you are given the opportunity to save a “thing” that is part of it. That thing will continue to function as normal., it can continue to be used indefinitely, and it will keep all its value and its essence, what would you save?

YouTube is one of the best things the Internet has given us

In my case I have it quite clear, I would save Youtube, and for a very simple reason, because it brings together a large amount of educational multimedia content, tutorials, music, series, movies and other free and easily accessible content that, frankly, I have become so used to that this platform has become one of the pillars of my day to day.

Youtube has allowed me discover unique songs and content, and it has made one of the great dreams that I had since I was little and began to be interested in music and other cultures come true: to make me enjoy that music that was impossible to buy in Spain, and visit, even if it was virtually , those distant and inaccessible countries to which he wished he could go one day. I think you understand perfectly what I mean, and those of you who grew up in the 80s even more.

In the eighties, and also in much of the nineties, we could not find our favorite song and play it directly. We had to buy tapes or records, or turn on the radio and cross your fingers to play the song we were waiting for. The most particular themes, and the songs that were successful in other countries and that were considered niche, were impossible to get, and the same happened with games and many other multimedia content. We had enormous limitations.

I am not going to deny that this had a positive side, and that is that something as simple as buying a CD had a lot of value, and the same happened with the tapes that we recorded and gave ourselves at that time. They were unique details surrounded by a special magic. All that magic has been lost, but we’ve gained a lot in exchange for giving it up and frankly, I wouldn’t go back to the past. In this case, nostalgia does not win the game. Now it’s your turn, what would you save from the Internet? Just one thing. We read each other.