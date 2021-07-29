What would you do with the Mega Millions jackpot of $ 166 million

What if the prize of your dreams were a bag of 166 million dollars (about 3.3 billion Mexican pesos) like the one offered by the Mega Millions this Friday, July 30?

Lottery players often dream of the homes and luxuries they could buy, the vacations they could take, and the people they could share their prize with, if they were lucky enough to win the lottery.

The Mega millions is a United States lottery game played in more than 45 states that consists of selecting five main numbers from 1 to 70 and choosing a Mega Millions number from 1 to 25. To win, you need to match all five main numbers and the Mega Millions number you chose.

More than 3.3 billion Mexican pesos is the bag at stake this weekend!

Can I play Mega Millions from Mexico?

Yes! It is possible to officially participate in the Mega Millions draw from anywhere in the world by entering the site of TheLotter, the leading online lottery ticket purchase service.

According to Sebastián Díaz, spokesman for the online ticketing service, playing this lottery from Mexico is not only possible, but it is also easier than playing from the United States.

“Millions of people from all over the planet buy their tickets daily with us and, among them, many Mexicans. Imagine, thanks to our services you could win the biggest lottery prize in the world without even leaving your house! ”, Says Sebastián.

Playing the lottery online at TheLotter is simple …

Sign up for TheLotter.

Select the lottery Mega millions .

Choose 5 numbers (from 1 to 70) on the game form. Choose 1 additional “Megaplier” number (from 1 to 25) in the orange field of the form. Confirm your ticket purchase at the bottom.

Once the purchase is confirmed, the service will buy the physical ticket in the name of the player. The receipt will be scanned and uploaded to the personal account of the user.

If you have been lucky enough to win, the good news is that the platform will not charge you any commission for your prizes!

What if I am not a citizen of the United States?

“According to the rules of the Mega millions, You don’t have to be a US citizen or resident to play US lotteries, ”explains Sebastian Diaz, spokesperson for TheLotter.

The spokesperson assures that by using the online lottery ticket purchase services of TheLotterEveryone can participate in the Mega Millions drawings with official tickets and also have the same chance of winning as someone who bought their tickets in the United States themselves.

True winners

Through the years, TheLotter has paid out more than $ 105 million in prizes to more than 6 million winners around the world. The stories of its biggest winners prove that no matter where you are in the world, you can play and also win big, even if you don’t buy your tickets in person in the United States.

Panamanian wins a jackpot of $ 30 million

Despite being retired, Aura D. from Panama she had continued to work to support her children. I had only played with TheLotter for about two months, before hitting the top Florida Lotto prize. Aura was the only jackpot winner in the July 2017 drawing, entitling her to the entire $ 30 million jackpot!

Iraqi Wins Oregon Megabucks Jackpot Without Leaving Baghdad

MM, a Baghdad resident, played the lottery online at TheLotter and won an Oregon Megabucks jackpot of $ 6.4 million in August 2015. The Iraqi winner’s victory was such a unique story that it was featured in the New York Times, the Daily Mail, NBC, CNN and the Associated Press. All these media pointed out that it was perfectly legal for foreigners to win US lottery prizes by buying official tickets online.

Will your dreams of winning the lottery come true?

Play the lottery online at TheLotter it is simple and safe. With just a few clicks and a little bit of luck, you could become the next big lottery winner!

Learn more about how to play Mega Millions online in the next draw on Friday, July 30 from Mexico.

TheLotter It is operated by Lotto Direct Limited, a company licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority (License: MGA / B2C / 402/2017 issued on 08/01/2018). Service for adults only. Gambling can be harmful if left unchecked. Please play responsibly. For more information, visit the Malta Responsible Gaming Foundation:rgf.org.mt

