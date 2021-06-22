What would you change or keep in the National Team?

Everything points to Spain preparing a revolution in the eleven against Slovakia, this Wednesday at La Cartuja, in the last game of the group, in which qualification for the round of 16 is played. The versatile Marcos Llorente has been playing side with the National Team, but it could occupy the middle. The lack of aim and goal maintains the debate on the ownership of the ‘9’ of La Roja, while celebrating the return of Busquets, although it is disputed about the convenience of its ownership.