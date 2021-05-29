What would the presentation of a car look like in the year 2080?

We present the Zazon Carrera, a new model with which, we are sure, will once again be the best-selling mobility system in 2080.

New Personal Emotional Security system

If we are talking about a new mobility system, we have to focus above all on the SEP, Personal Emotional Security. Zazon leader in SEP systems has implemented all mandatory measures for next year. Thus, as soon as you enter your Carrera mobility system, with the new Microsep system, which we implant in your cortex completely free of charge, by wireless communication, your Carrera will automatically validate if you can move or not.

This system has several novelties unknown to date. The race, will check your status in just 4 minutes and also in case of not being able to drive, the Zazon mobility system will begin to solve this circumstance. You will immediately have psychologists, doctors, coaching, lawyers, who will make sure that what makes you not able to drive, is solved. This service has a cost of 100 euros per month.

The Zazon Carrera comes loaded with artificial intelligence, which will decide for you if you can drive or, instead, only the autopilot will connect to take you to your destination. In addition, at Zazon we are very committed to global security, our SEP system has access to police and medical records, in case it is required by the justice or you do not have your monthly vaccination, it will take you to the corresponding place completely free of charge. .

Since we are talking about free trips, with the purchase through your Zazon shop chip of this Carrera, you we give away 1000 minutes of travel totally free and without limits. In addition, during the entire useful life of your mobility system, you will have a reduced cost in your electricity vouchers, access our flat rate of 1000 euros per month, which will allow you to run the washing machine 3 times a month, use your Carrera 3 times per week and 20 monthly charges of common electronic devices. This offer is subject to financial approval.

Important news that will take care of the planet

But we are not only committed to your safety, we also care about the safety of the planet. We were pioneers in environmental care systems, which today have all the mobility systems of the competition. Iberelectronik, Eolickars, Naturgo, the leading four-wheel brands, buy technology from us and we are happy to share it. However, we have given our Rubbish Now system a chiptuning. Now you have a real-time reader of electrical waste that accumulates and reaching 80 percent of the limit, your Zazon Carrera will connect with other users of the Rubbish Now system, to invite them to go in a single Mobility System with a minimum of 5 people. This way you will save on the cost of electronic products and will help to reduce their spillage. The user of the Zazon Carrera, will be part of a cleaner planet.

But if it is not enough and you want strong emotions, you can optionally incorporate the Senna pack. Consisting of elements of the past, for you to emulate the most purist driving, while our Zazon Carrera takes you safely to your destination. This pack includes a simile of paddles on the steering wheel and a pedal so that it appears that you are the one who brakes, accelerates and manages the mobility system.

For this pack, you will first have to take an emotion control course, endorsed by the universal emotion center.

Novel Artificial Intelligence system

The Zazon Carrera is 3 percent more efficient than the most direct competition, so according to the scale of use of universal mobility systems, you will have the right to use it 5 percent more than the competition. This new Carrera is the smartest mobility system ever built and represents a new milestone in artificial intelligence at the service of man. Thanks to the chip in your cortex, the Carrera, will put the music on you and create the atmosphere you need before you even know it. It also comes with integration (required by law) of crime prediction, by which, by means of algorithms, with data from your state and subconscious, the Carrera will be hermetically closed until the judicial agents come to help you. Since this technology was introduced, highway crime has dropped 7 percent.

This Zazon Carrera is not only safety, it is also fun. 25 speakers and a cinema screen so that through the Zazon Primes app, already integrated into your chip, you can watch the movie you imagine. Optionally, you can house itWe know that due to the high price of homes, many of you decide to choose your mobility systems to rest and live thanks to their harmonious space and ductility. What better than to live where you want. Folding and modular seats and capsule machine, with which in 2 minutes you will make your dishes more tasty.

With the Zazon, you will never stand still

With a range of 2,000 kilometers on one charge, it takes 1 hour to fully charge. It has a self-limited speed of 100 kilometers per hour and has the integrated follow me home option. So if one month there is a problem with the receipt of the universal electricity fee, instead of stopping anywhere (as happens in other mobility systems), with the risk of being sanctioned, this Zazon, through its electricity Power Now, will provide you with a replacement battery sufficient to reach your home. If you live in the Zazon Carrera, you will be taken to the nearest authorized parking area to live with mobility systems. In addition, completely free of charge, after using the Follow me home service, you we will put your Zazon Carrera in our mobilisharing system, You will rent it easily so that you can pay the electricity bills and you will not be stranded again by a minor default.

It has a wide range of colors, all approved by the universal distraction commission and endorsed by various magazines as the most efficient against the distraction of other drivers. 25-inch wheels, made with recycled materials from vehicles that were useless due to their high pollution and lack of respect for road safety in 2050. Insurmountable, right? You can see and test it at any time with your augmented reality glasses.

Your Zazon Carrera, with the Movi award for three consecutive years, can be purchased through Zazon Now, at the augmented reality stations of the metro and through your smart television, from 78,000 euros or if you own a home, through a bare ownership agreement of this, we will give you a Zazon Carrera indefinitely. All software and entertainment improvements can be downloaded directly from the App.