The possible departure of the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sérgio Moro, could improve the governance of President Jair Bolsonaro, but would jeopardize the popularity of the federal government among supporters. This is the assessment made by analysts heard by the state. After the dismissal of Maurício Valeixo of the post of director-general of the Federal Police, the minister made an announcement for the morning of this Friday, 24.

The political scientist and professor at the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE), Leon Victor Queiroz, draws a parallel between the popularity achieved in a few weeks by former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta and the exposure that Moro may have at the end of the new coronavirus pandemic.

“Bolsonaro talks a lot about the chaos that can generate the economic recession, with looting of supermarkets and increased violence. The Minister of Justice and Public Security is the best suited to combat this problem. And Moro, unlike Mandetta, is already known “analyzes Queiroz, who believes that the former judge of Lava Jato could become, in a post-pandemic moment, an even stronger opponent in the presidential elections of 2022.

The political scientist sees in Moro’s possible exit a “government turn”, which leaves the anti-corruption agenda to adopt a more political tone of reelection. “One of the main government flags is the fight against corruption, embodied in Minister Sérgio Moro. If Moro comes out in the midst of Bolsonaro’s approach to Roberto Jefferson, for example, you clearly see that the anti-corruption agenda is falling and the agenda remains maintenance of power “, he analyzes.

Moro’s permanence, with a more technical profile, leaves Bolsonaro “vulnerable” in the political field in the evaluation of the professor at the School of Public Policy and Government of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation, Graziela Testa. In this moment of declining popularity, in which the president is embarking on a strategy of offering positions to parties in exchange for support in Congress, having a minister with a more political profile could help.

“Adopting a more political stance, negotiating more with Parliament, goes against everything he defended in the campaign. The tendency is that he loses popular support, but gains support in Congress. It remains to be seen whether Congress is still willing to give support. after being so neglected all the time “, evaluated Graziela.

The political scientist points out that the fact that Bolsonaro is without a party further reduces his support base in parliament. “The president was elected with the support of sectors, especially lava-jetting, supported by the figure of Sérgio Moro, and the liberal sector, linked to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes”, noting that the landing of these figures may increase the erosion in popularity.

In practical terms, Moro’s departure from the ministry would also have a direct impact on bodies such as the Federal Police, recalls the professor at the UFRN Law School, Ana Beatriz Presgrave. “Precisely in the body responsible for several investigations that are ongoing, some of them involving people close to President Bolsonaro,” said the doctor in Constitutional Law.

