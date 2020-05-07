(Next, the article that summarizes the story of Carlos Cuevas and David Solans, written by Iván Cordovilla but with the expressions, letters and textual phrases that the protagonist left in the interview)

The topic is that all the teachers made your life impossible as a child. School was a jail – bars not to escape included – and adults those that limited the funniest ideas. From high school they became the policemen, who did not prevent you from doing but the sanctioning power was enough to scare you without (yet) doing anything. Merlí it was different, you didn’t fear Merlí. Everyone who watched the series is still somehow marked and now with the spin-off Merlí: Sapere Aude (Movistar +, December 5) seeks to leave the same mark.

The character he played Francesc Orella it was impossible to leave you indifferent. He did little practice of epoche and, had he existed, the urge to help Dembélé, who would have been one of his favorite peripatetics. “Apply more,” I would tell him, but I would also find a way for him to understand even using the Fortnite if necessary. Soccer is a sport with wonderful values ​​and Merlí could not deny that, he would even enjoy the show with a good beer. It is pleasure and he has never rejected it. Now, I don’t know if he would be so in favor of everything around him, huh, David?

Well, I think I could also say “stop being dizzy with the ball and go outside, collons!”. And as her fictional son, I am also in that philosophy. I have seen people who have lost their job or their partner and have not been as angry as when they score a goal on their team. It is not logical, and although I would like to be part of that madness, I cannot. I have tried it, Carlos You know, I have started to watch games but I do not get to experience that degree of belonging that the normal fan has. In other times it was the Church and now it is soccer.

I think Carlos is more of a soccer fan, but I’m not at all. He played hockey when he was little, but he was the one who always tried to escape. I was late on purpose and my parents punished me the opposite of any child: instead of forbidding me to go out and play, they forced me to go train.

I loved it! He was a forward, an area mouse, uncomfortable for defenders. I played on my hometown team until I reached junior level, when adult life stopped allowing me to train three times a week. Albert Camus He said that everything he knew about men he knew thanks to soccer, and it is a bit like that because the pressure makes the most primary instincts come out. I in the field was more Pol Rubio that in everyday life, the pot went a little, I was sometimes expelled … But I don’t think that defined me as a person because I live my normal life longer than playing soccer. He wanted to be a footballer as a child, but like any child. Really, if I think about the life of a footballer, traveling every week, and what they have to train … I can’t wait.

We also travel! But of course not at the same level. Fame either. I was in Thailand and on TV they had on Barça TV or they sold merchandising with the shield. Although the fans are changing and I think we have a serious communication problem in this society. It is strange when a fan approaches you who would like to spend hours talking to you, asks for a photo and leaves because he does not dare to talk. But, for example, a girl has also stopped me from standing and she just wanted to give me a hug, without a photo. It is very different from the repercussion that soccer has, capable of paralyzing cities and that can cause it to fear for the safety of people as with the Classic and have to be postponed.

I think it’s foolish to be put off. The date was changed a week earlier in a very hasty way. That there was unrest in one part of the city did not mean that you could not play a football game. Theaters, restaurants, or cinemas continued to function. I live in Barcelona and I didn’t notice anything could happen. What happens is that everything is political. This conversation is political, the song you have as an alarm clock is political … Football is in favor of certain values ​​and all values ​​are political. Soccer is politics, society and culture. I was in the final of the Libertadores Cup of Lime and I’ve never seen such an intense football environment, it’s not comparable to Camp Nou. We live in a country where soccer is deeply rooted, but in South America they are much more involved on a social level. If you don’t believe me, look for Socrates in Google.