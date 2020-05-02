One of the cameos in ‘Crisis on infinite earths’ that left all fans open-mouthed, not just Arrowverse but all DC series, was the one made by Tom Welling. Bringing back to life his character who brought him fame at the beginning of the decade in Smallville. But among the theories that exist, one is striking … What would have happened in ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ if Clark and Lana were still together?

Tom Welling played a young Clark Kent during the ten seasons the Smallville series lasted, and that thanks to the success of the series during the time it aired, the filmmakers gave way to creating the Arrowverse. ‘ And thanks to many pleas from the fans, Welling had one of the most anticipated cameos in the crossover, ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ on the television network, The CW.

During that cameo, a small epilogue to the series could be seen after what was seen in the series finale, seeing Clark become Superman. During his scene in ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’, it is seen that he gave up his powers and that he did it in order to start a family, which is made up of Lois Lane (who was personified by Erica Durance once again), and her two daughters.

But seeing this, many fans have theorized what would have happened if Clark and Lana had ended up together at the ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ events. Simply this is solved seeing the attitude that Lana had with Clark, when being able to sacrifice its relation since she considered herself a hindrance to him and his destiny to become Superman.

So losing his powers would not have been a good decision for Lana, which would have convinced Clark that his destiny as the Man of Steel was more important than living a normal life, as he always dreamed of. For that reason, it is that Lois ended up being the love of Clark’s life, by bringing out the best in him and at the same time supporting him in the most difficult decisions.

This is not the first time that a Man of Steel loses his powers to be happy, since Christopher Reeve in ‘Superman ii’, he stopped being Superman in order to live a normal life with Lois Lane. With the epilogue for ‘Smallville’ in ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’, Clark Kent is given a happy ending along with Lois Lane, but now a new debate opens … Should Clark give up his powers or not?