‘What would happen if…?’ Marvel has trailer and opening day on Disney Plus

Loki (Kate Herron, 2021) is one chapter away and Marvel Studios already has the next series in their bedroom. It is about What would happen if …? (AC Bradley), a miniseries through which various possible scenarios within the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be explored. For this reason, within the production, different characters will be seen that were already presented on the big screen and in the series that Marvel and Disney Plus have already presented.

It is about WandaVision (Matt Shakman, 2021), Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Kari Skogland, 2021) and the aforementioned Loki, in addition to the dozens of films presented during the last twenty years. What would happen if…? It is within these range of productions designed to be consumed through streaming and, in turn, expand the Cinematographic Universe a little more. It will do it in a way not seen before.

What would happen if…? It will be the first production between Marvel and Disney developed in animation code. The adaptation will be inspired by the comic What if …?. The comics, first published in 1977, are based on various scenarios that did not occur within the company’s traditional narrative but could have occurred. After its initial publication, twelve more series followed.

The new trailer for ‘What If …?’ by marvel

The preview begins by recreating one of the scenes from Iron Man (Jon Favreau, 2008), altering its ending. Tony Stark ends up being saved from an attack by Erik Killmonger. Yes, the villain of Black Panther (Ryan Coogler, 2018). From the outset, the trailer for What would happen if …? features The Old Woman from Doctor Strange (Scott Derrickson, 2016), who also appears in different roles in the trailer.

That beginning already suggests in relation to the narrative field that the production will address, from Marval’s first films to more recent events and other probable ones, such as a world full of zombies. Another of the scenarios recreated through What would happen if …? is what would have happened if instead of The Avengers the Guardians of the Galaxy appeared during the events in New York.

To the previous possibilities, which will be addressed in the series, others are added. One of them is what would have happened during a relationship between T’Challa and Yondu; Another of those suggested is the recreation of different universes that were not treated in previous productions. Eo explains the following quote, taken from the preview: “Enter the multiverse of infinite possibilities.” These types of relationships are a constant in the trailer and will be the basis of What if …?.

Captain Carter, The Watcher

and the release date of ‘What If …?’

One of the most anticipated characters in What If …? It’s Captain Carter. She appears as another version of Peggy Carter, the Captain America couple. Within this universe of possibilities, Captain Carter emerges wearing the shield and costume associated with Steven Rogers.

On the other hand, the series of chapters will be narrated by The Watcher (The Vigilante). This character will be voiced by Jeffrey Wright (Westworld). Judging by what was suggested in the What if …? Trailer, The Watcher cannot intervene in the various situations he observes. It appears as an entity that is aware of everything but does not want to take part in conflicts.

What would happen if…? It can be seen from August 11 on the Disney Plus platform.

