What would happen if…? could have revealed the villain of Doctor Strange 2

In a new trailer released yesterday for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe animated series What If…? Based on the comic book series of the same name you imagine how the main events of the franchise could have turned out with one or two small differences. but hugely significant, and the latest teaser may have revealed a potential Doctor Strange villain in the multiverse Villain of Madness.

Despite the fact that the Sorcerer Supreme sequel is only eight months away from hitting theaters, we still don’t know who will be the big villain in the next “solo” movie of the Supreme Sorcerer directed by Sam Raimi, although many suggest that will be Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch following the events of WandaVision, though we’ll have a much better idea of ​​where events are heading once Spider-Man: No Way Home hits in December.

However, during the episode of What If …? where Peggy Carter becomes a super soldier instead of Steve Rogers, we can see how she faces Shuma-Gorath, a powerful villain who was already rumored in the past as a potential enemy that Benedict Cumberbatch had to overcome in The Multiverse of Madness .

Who is Shuma-Goraht?

Shuma-Gorath is essentially an interdimensional octopus with serious anger issues, and a demon with supernatural powers who rules countless realities dating back hundreds of thousands of years certainly sounds strange enough for whatever Raimi has been preparing with the screenwriter. Michael Waldron saying the movie will greatly reflect the filmmaker’s sensibilities. As his filmography has shown numerous times, Raimi is no stranger to all kinds of strange and wonderful creatures, so it cannot be ruled out that Shuma-Gorath appears in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, especially considering that the animated series of What If …? It is within the UCM and its events could well have continuity in the films, also in the same advance you get to see Strange talking with Peggy Carter.

