Schneider (right) with the group, on July 4, 2005, at the Montreux Jazz Festival

Schneider in a media talk

Juan José Olivares

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 7, 2020, p. 6

The German group Kraftwerk is the creator of a protoelectronic sound that has already been tattooed in contemporary music history and in the psyche of creators and music lovers.

She is the inventor of a microtonal universe, of a space sound laboratory that could land anywhere on Earth, as the group said, Ralf Hütter, who formed it together with Florian Schneider, whom he met at the conservatory in Düsseldorf, Germany, in the 60s.

Florian Schneider was born in 1947 and took his first steps in the experimental rock scene called Krautrock; first with the Pissoff group and then with the Organization (with which they released Tone Float) together with Ralf Hutter, of course, with whom he would later form Kraftwerk, influential in contemporary art.

Schneider, who left the group in late 2008, passed away a few days ago. Just yesterday it was revealed that a cancer killed him, according to Billboard. The news was confirmed to The Guardian by one of his aides, who indicated that he had died a week ago and had a private burial.

Kraftwerk’s music was a combination of obsessive bass sounds, synth pads (sustained chords or tones) and drum machines, winning over the general public and other artists, such as David Bowie, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, or most recently Daft Punk. There are countless those who were injected by its acoustics, such as the Russian DJ Nina Kraviz, star on the techno scene, who said: What would electronic music be without Kraftwerk?

Voice distortion with the vocoder (or voice encoder or synthesizer) was the group’s trademark. Their voices interspersed in German, Spanish, Russian, Polish, and Japanese also made them forerunners of the omnipresence of machines and the increasing role of technology in global music. They were true avant-garde. They were even the first to go on a world tour with a 3D show, which they performed at festivals such as Sonar (in Barcelona) and Coachella (California), and at venues such as London’s Tate Modern.

They brought him to Mexico at a concert in the Plaza Condesa that even brought tears to the fans. They had already been in the country before in a tent at the Hippodrome and at the Corona Festival, without Schneider.

Kraftwerk would publish successful albums such as Autobahn, Radio-Aktivität, Trans Europa Express, Die Mensch-Maschine and Tour de France.

From these albums, classic pieces such as The Model, The Robots, Europe Endless, Trans Europe Express and Spacelab came off; of course, Autobahn, a 22-minute eponymous song that was published in 1974 and with which it can be said that they gained international recognition.

With their songs they spoke of dehumanization, of the subjection of people to technology, of the unhealthy creation of energy sources such as nuclear plants, of the abstract and necessary new computing world, of human pseudo-necessity for having a car and, even, the frivolity of fashion …

Schneider played the flute, violin, and guitar, although they were often filtered through electronic processing. His interest in electronic music grew. I realized that the flute was too limiting, he said later. Soon I bought a microphone, then speakers, then an echo, then a synthesizer. Much later I dropped the flute; it was a kind of process.

The collaboration between Florian and Hutter began in 1968, a couple of years before they founded the group, which began experimenting with synthesizers and sequencers, instruments scorned at the time by rock groups and academy musicians. With these toys they entered the microtone universe.

Robotic pop with a minimalist essence

Then they created their own studio: the Kling Klang, a laboratory for synthetic beats and the genesis of a unique sound: robotic pop with a minimalist essence, with which, seasoned with simple vocals, the band could be throughout more than 11 productions. sound of the digital age in the history of music.

In their presentations they were robots, machine men, plastic and meat mannequins. They also managed to be radioactive neon lights. Rather, trans-European roads that, in a van, traveled the Tour de France several times metaphysically, mutated into computers with their own world.

Actually, what they became was a power station, a Spanish translation of the German meaning Kraftwerk, whose music was described as Industrielle Volksmusik: popular music from the factories.

Schneider worked on all of the group’s studio albums. After their last studio album to date, the Tour de France soundtracks in 2003, and a return to a tour, Schneider left the group in 2008.

In addition to being ancestors of the synthpop that would dominate the 1980s and beyond, the Trans-Europe Express main track was sampled in 1982 by one of the creators of hip-hop: Afrika Bambaataa & the Soul Sonic Force for one of the early hip-hop hits, Planet Rock; while Computer World was influential in house and techno music that emerged from Chicago and Detroit in that decade.

Their work also brought them into the orbit of Bowie and Iggy Pop, who lived in Berlin. In a television documentary, Pop recalled that he and Schneider once went to buy studs together. Bowie’s song V-2 Schneider is believed to be a tribute to German.

Known for his enigmatic smile, Schneider worked on all of the group’s studio albums. In 2015, he released a new piece of music, Stop Plastic Pollution, in collaboration with producer Dan Lacksman. He said the track, launched to raise awareness of the pollution, was inspired by swimming in the ocean off the coast of Ghana, watching fishermen catch nothing but plastic trash in their nets, according to The Guardian text.

Among those paying tribute to Schneider are Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, whose members were said to be absolutely devastated. Ultravox’s Midge Ure said he was way ahead of his time, while producer Thomas Dolby said: Another of my great heroes left.

