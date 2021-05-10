What would Ana Obregón face if Antonia Dell’Atte decides to continue with her lawsuit?

The way in which the historical quarrel between Antonia Dell’Atte and Ana Obregón has been rekindled due to the mistreatment that the former suffered at the hands of Alessandro Lequio may once again reach the courts. The Italian has announced that she will sue the Madrilenian for slander. To reach term and turn out to be guilty, What awaits the 66-year-old actress?

“I hope the lies and cruelty with which they are treating my son’s father and the lies about our relationship do not reach heaven. Alessandro has never mistreated me. He has never been judged or sentenced as an abuser. I have seen with my own eyes the report of the scientific police that concludes that the complaint of ill-treatment presented by this lady has falsified it “Obregón wrote on his Instagram.

Precisely because of this message, the model and mother of Clemente Lequio, who has been one of her great supporters and whom she herself has defended stating that her father has no relationship with him, has put her lawyers to work.

Precisely the magazine Semana has spoken with a lawyer to explain what penalty the protagonist of Ana and the 7 could face if the future trial were to fail against her. Of course, the Obregón environment affirms that they have not received any notification of the complaint.

“Or imprisonment from six months to two years or fines from 12 to 24 months if it has had publicity, which in this case the latter is fulfilled, since there can be no more advertising than on social networks “, The lawyer responds by following articles 205 and following of the Penal Code, which are those that regulate the crime of slander, which is defined as “the imputation of a crime made with knowledge of falsehood or reckless disregard of the truth.”

“The fine will be based on the economic capacity of the person and ranges from 2 to 400 euros per day. In addition, there would be a civil liability that would be for that damage to honor, which translates into compensation that would go to Antonia “, Add.

The lawyer clarifies that the only way in which Obregón would go unpunished is by providing said document that ensures that Dell’Atte has falsified (having to prove that it is falsified, something that, according to the lawyer Cristina Almeida, at the time the judge of the Court 35 of Madrid ruled out): “In any case, he would be free from punishment if he proved that Antonia had lied. If Antonia Dell’Atte is found to be lying, then Ana Obregón would be untouchable in this case. “

Despite the boredom shown by the Spanish actress, if the 61-year-old Ostuni-born model takes legal action, the process could take several months. “Before filing the complaint, you have to try a conciliation and give it an opportunity. If Ana does not go in this case, why does she keep it? [su postura], then there I would file a complaint with a lawyer and attorney if you want to go through criminal proceedings or it could go only for civil matters so that they compensate her for the moral damage that they have done to her “, Explain.