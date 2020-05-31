Nintendo is the Disney of video games. He has an enormous facility for create iconic characters and with their own identity that only they know how to give. And in response to that quality label, the game Super Smash Bros., the great crossover of the great N was born. Recently and by surprise, Nintendo announced the return of the franchise with Paper Mario: The Origami King, a highly anticipated delivery by the fans that will arrive on July 17. Like everything Nintendo touches, this saga has a unique aesthetic inspired by the role of Mario, but fans fantasize about seeing other characters as Sonic or Fox McCloud from Star Fox.

YouTube user JorgeMV has imagined what the classic Star Fox would look like with this animated aesthetic where the protagonists seem paper cutouts. Including spaceships, the most used vehicles in this game. In the video that you will see under these lines you can recognize some Star Fox worlds, as well as their most iconic characters in a recreation that has called Paper Star Fox 64, in tribute to the first installment of Nintendo. It is clear that the announcement of the new Paper Mario has been very well received because another user, this time from Twitter, has recreated the Green Hill Zone level of Sonic The Hedgehog with this same artistic style. It is very brief, but enough to imagine a Paper Sonic that fuses elements of both games. Which of the two would you like to see happen?

So here’s a little sneak peak of my Sonic in the Style of Paper Mario: TTYD. It’s still heavily wip. #PaperMario #Sonic pic.twitter.com/wmQ02XAc2A – Sightseeker Animates (@SightseekerAnim) May 26, 2020

They say that dreaming is free and that’s what they do the most creative fans. Along these lines, they also showed what a Paper Mario-style Zelda game would look like, and you’ll love the result.

Rachel Morales

Journalist. I can’t leave ANYTHING unexplored. I trained with Lara Croft in the Karnak Temple while searching for the Horadric Cube. Grand Line Trail.

Related Posts