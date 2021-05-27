What worries most about the movie The Eternals from Marvel Studios

We can already see the trailer for The Eternals from Marvel Studios and there are many people who have the same concern about the film.

The Eternals It will be a different delivery than what has accustomed us Marvel studios. To begin with, it will span thousands of years and must present the characters very well because they are little known from the comics. But the funny thing is that many comparisons with the film and the series of Inhumans, probably the most disastrous of the superhero genre in recent years.

The trailers of The Eternals and of Inhumans They had similar rhythms, with sprawling landscapes and wide shots of mountains and cliffs. Both films claim to be far reaching as seen through the eyes of beings considered gods. In addition to being characters that do not belong to the place where they are, it has also become the backbone of both stories. Since these super powerful beings strive to understand the world around them.

Here we leave you both trailers:

But we can also realize that the technologies and powers of The Eternals Y The Inhumans they are very similar. Furthermore the architecture also evokes a style similar to the inhuman home world of Attilan. Since most of the constructions are of geometric design and are relegated to a few colors, mainly gray and white. The ship of the Eternals displays a similar shape when it appears to humans, with right angles and a golden border emitting from its sides. The workshop of Phasto (Brian Tyree Henry) It also shows the minimalist design of its interiors, which resembles the interiors of the inhuman throne room.

Yoooo I knew I saw that FX somewhere else pic.twitter.com/cRzvREkRT0 – Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) May 24, 2021

Another great comparison between each franchise is the family dynamics that surround both teams.

Inhumans are related through the marriage of Black ray Y jellyfish, and they make decisions for Attilan as a team and rarely go out alone, apart from Maximus. The Eternals They follow a similar style, as evidenced by the group dining together as a family. The team even has their own version of Maximus in Druig (Barry Keoghan)as he has great disdain for humanity and often disagrees with his leader Ikaris (Richard Madden).

Given the Inhumans was a great failure, his stigma hovers over The Eternals because they have many points in common. Although you have to give a vote of confidence to Marvel studios, since they usually do things very well.