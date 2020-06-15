There are many problems that can be highlighted as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic that we still face, as well as the barriers that are emerging in relation to the adoption of the so-called new normality. For example, in the case of companies, we have shared that, in Mexico, there are already a series of technical guidelines to guarantee safe return for all people. This guideline is added to all the modifications that have already had to be implemented in order to adapt to the behavior of consumers while ensuring that they do not put their collaborators at risk.

In this sense, it is interesting to contemplate what is particularly worrying for companies in the midst of this reality, what are the challenges they seek to overcome to ensure the continuity of their business.

In this regard, a recent survey carried out by Deloitte, which we present in this day’s graph, managed to identify the answers to the previous questions.

As highlighted by the image and the source, the main concern for 90 percent of the firms consulted are customers. This is because with the pandemic a decrease in sales has been generated as some measures have impacted it, such as the closing of points of sale or the lack of options to continue selling. On the other hand, this concern also considers aspects such as late payments and the illiquidity of clients.

The second aspect that companies highlight as one of the most worrisome is that of finances, 85 percent of them consider it this way because with the crisis, unbudgeted expenses, lack of cash flow and liquidity have arisen.

Finally, as the third main challenge identified, with 55 percent of references, are the operations or their continuity, this due to aspects highlighted by the source, where elements such as the closure of borders and accesses, delays of delivery, renegotiation of payment to suppliers, supply limitations, high demand for essential activities with fewer personnel in the company and insufficient capacity to satisfy the supply chain.

