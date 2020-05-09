The North Korean government maintains that not a single case of covid-19 has been reported in the country. REUTERS

Xi Jinping was responding to a message received from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Chinese state media reported that the message congratulated Xi on China’s apparent success in fighting covid-19.

The government of North Korea maintains that not a single case of the infection has been recorded thereAlthough analysts doubt that this is possible.

The hermetic country has a fragile health system, and experts fear it could quickly be overwhelmed by even a small outbreak of covid-19.

In his “verbal message of thanks,” President Xi expressed his high appreciation for Kim Jong-un’s support for China during the outbreak and for expressing “personal attention to the pandemic situation and people’s health” in Korea. del Norte, according to state media.

Xi called for more efforts on strengthen cooperation and prevent the spread of the coronavirus and said China was “ready to continue to provide assistance (to North Korea) within its own capacity in the fight against covid-19.”

On Friday, North Korean state media reported that Kim had sent a verbal message to the president in which “he congratulated him, with great recognition that he was grasping an opportunity for victory in the war against an unprecedented epidemic.”

.Kim Jong-un disappeared from public view for 20 days, before visiting a factory on May 2.

Kim Jong-un was recently missing from public view for 20 days and did not attend his grandfather’s birthday commemoration – one of the biggest events of the year.

Some reports claimed that he was “seriously ill”, or even dead.

But then he turned up at a fertilizer factory on May 2, apparently in good health.

On Wednesday, the South Korean Intelligence Service told a parliamentary committee that there were no signs that the rumors about Kim’s ill health were true.

“He was performing his duties normally out of the public eye,” Kim Byung-kee, a member of the committee, later told reporters.

Lawmakers said the North Korean leader’s absence may have been due to an outbreak of covid-19 that authorities in Pyongyang had not reported.

Analysis

Of Celia Hatton, Asia Pacific Publisher, BBC World Service

For months, North Korean observers have questioned Pyongyang’s claims that it has managed to evade covid-19.

It must be recognized that North Korea was the first country to suspend travel in response to the virus. There are unconfirmed reports that North Korean guards have orders to fire on those trying to cross the wide border that the country shares with China.

However, it is very difficult to completely seal that dividing line for a long time. North Korea’s black economy depends on illicit trade with Chinese businessmen.

Beijing has several good reasons for wanting to help North Korea. On a practical level, China needs to contain a possible covid-19 outbreak there if it wants to keep its own population healthy. Beijing is also concerned about what would happen internally in North Korea if the virus spreads.

North Korea’s decrepit health system would be quickly overwhelmed if a covid-19 outbreak occurred and that could threaten the fragile Kim Jong-un regime.

Beijing has been the largest aid donor to Pyongyang for decades and will continue to do everything it can to keep Kim in power. Alternatives to Kim Jong-un are much riskier for China, which does not want to see a change at its doorstep.

China’s global interests are also compromised. In terms of diplomacy, public exchanges between President Xi and Kim Jong-un form the basis for apparently close relations between China and North Korea.

Pyongyang has been slow to accept public offers of aid from the United States, and peace talks with Washington have stalled. Beijing could also try to take advantage of this moment, irritating Washington by reaffirm itself as North Korea’s “true” ally in times of need.

For its part, South Korea reported 18 new confirmed cases of covid-19 on Saturday.

Of those cases, 17 are linked to a 29-year-old man who tested positive for the disease after being in five nightclubs and bars in the Itaewon entertainment district in Seoul last weekend, the Yonhap news agency reported.

In reaction, the mayor, Park Won-soon, ordered that nightclubs, bars, and hostess venues throughout the capital suspend their services.

“Carelessness can lead to an explosion of infections – we clearly realized this from the group of infections seen in the club’s case in Itaewon,” Park said.

Health officials have urged people who were in the five locations in Itaewon to isolate themselves and undergo tests to prevent further transmission of the disease. At least 1,500 people signed-in to these places, according to Yonhap.