In a few months it will become common for the covers of the games that will reach the Xbox environment to have a label that will say « Optimized for Xbox Series X ». As you know, the start of the new console cycle will be marked by a transition period shared with Xbox One in many cases, but the brand from Microsoft’s gaming division will not hesitate to show the power of its hardware from day 1.

Today, the official Xbox channel on YouTube presented a new trailer about Xbox Series X that this time refers to what we will get in those games that have the tag « Optimized for Xbox Series X ». According to the video and its description, the titles that have that indicator have been created natively in the development environment of the new hardware, this in the case of new games.

This will be your entry pass to the new generation of Xbox

Likewise, those games that have already been released to the market or that will be available prior to the debut of Xbox Series X, may also have the official seal of the new console, which means that its developers have worked to provide them with improvements when running on the new hardware.

That said, Xbox Series X-optimized titles will offer:

Highest quality visual fidelity

New generation FPS rate, that is, 60 to 120 frames per second

4K resolution

Visual segment generated with ray tracing

Nonexistent or imperceptible loading times

Remember that in this link you will find all the information related to Xbox Series X, the new Microsoft console, as the first titles that will take advantage of its power.

