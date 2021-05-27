What will you discover in paradise? Trailer of ‘Time’, the new of M. Night Shyamalan

Universal Pictures presents the official trailer for ‘Weather‘, the new film written, produced and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The first since ‘Glass (Cristal)’, and the first after his television foray by Apple TV + with the great ‘Servant’.

Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Rufus Sewell, Gael Garcia Bernal, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung, Aaron Pierre, Embeth Davidtz and Emun Elliott lead the cast of this upcoming Blinding Edge Pictures production to the cinemas of the United States on July 23, and a week later to those of Spain.

Inspired by the graphic novel by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters that we know in Spain under the title of ‘Sandcastle’, the film is a chilling and mysterious thriller about a family on vacation in a tropical paradise who discovers, horrified, that the secluded beach where they have decided to relax for a few hours, somehow, makes them age quickly … reducing all their life to a single day.

