Bouts announced for WWE Wrestlemania 36 | The second night of Wrestlemania will feature very interesting matches.

Kick-Off: Liv Morgan vs. Natalya.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Drew McIntyre.4

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega).

Austin Theory substituted Andrade for injury

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton.

Firefly FunHouse Match: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans.

Otis (with Tucker) vs. Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose).

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana).

