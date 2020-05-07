It seems that today documentaries about great athletes they are fashionable. This way we know another part of his life, some very well-kept secrets, we remember historical events that marked his career and much more. That is what we will be able to see from this weekend in ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’, a documentary prepared by the WWE about the life of Mark Calaway, who is behind the ‘Undertaker’. What will happen in the first episode and when will they air? Here we tell you!

The WWE announced that the documentary ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ will begin to be broadcast from this Sunday, just after the great event ‘Money In The Bank’, same that will be the flag to enjoy this documentary that will have only 5 episodes but that promises to be a ‘gem’.

When will all the chapters be broadcast?

All episodes will be broadcast every weekend, on Sunday although there will be a ‘pause’ after the third episode and it will resume a couple of weeks later. For you to understand it better, here we leave you the dates and times.

See on YouTube

Chapter 1 – This Sunday, May 10, immediately after Money In The Bank at approximately 10 p.m. ET

Episode 2 – Sunday, May 17 at 10 a.m. ET

Chapter 3 – Sunday, May 24 at 10 a.m. ET

Chapter 4 – Sunday, June 14 at 10 a.m. ET

Chapter 5 – Sunday June 21 at 10 am ET

Where will the Undertaker documentary be broadcast?

This and all the chapters can be enjoyed by WWE Network, the official platform of the wrestling company where we can discover some of the secrets of the rador Undertaker in ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’.

What will we see in the first episode of this documentary?

As a ‘test’ and that they get excited to see ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’In the first episode we will remember one of the moments that marked the life of the Undertaker and we will see how this character faces and tries to overcome having lost his undefeated streak within Wrestlemania.

In addition to this, we will know how did he prepare for WrestleMania 33 where he fought before Roman Reigns in what we believed would be his official retirement from WWE But it was not so, in addition to the physical and emotional wear and tear that each one who will fight in this great event faces, since it involves much more than just getting on ring.

This documentary will feature many exclusive interviews, a look from a distance from the ring, unique moments we live in WWE and obviously, we will meet the person behind the ‘Undertaker’. ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ starts this SundayRemember it well.