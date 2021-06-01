What will Toyota be up to with this teaser? We come up with an idea

The evolution that the automotive sector is experiencing is leading manufacturers to combine segments. Until a decade ago everything seemed very clear to the average customer: a saloon was a saloon and a compact a compact. But today that is not the case, and we can see it in products such as Kia XCeed or Citroën C5 X. That is why it is not strange to see manufacturers do experiments at least rare. Of course, all with SUV’s and all-terrain.

The different global markets they also condition the way you carry out your plans. We saw it when Ford announced from the rooftops that it would eliminate passenger cars from its American range. And this is how we got to teaser presented by the Yankee division of Toyota. With this image and video They announce a new model of which, it seems, nothing is known yet. However, we have an idea that you should also have, right?

The official debut of this mysterious Toyota is next June 2

Before getting into the subject, let’s review the message that we can read in the official press release published by Toyota…

«Even the most iconic works of art are born from a simple sketch. Only when art takes shape does it begin to possess the power to cross all borders »

These words, by themselves, loose, do not say much, although we could intuit the following. That the Yankee division of the Japanese manufacturer would be working on a new sports car. But if we repair the image and the video teaser that accompanies it, things change completely. Above all, because they reveal the basic design lines of the side of the body. This is when we realize that We are not facing a sports car, but an SUV.

And that’s where our theory comes in. Are we facing the US version of the new Toyota bZ4X? Well, we don’t have a yes or a no, but everything indicates that we are right. Do you know why we think this is so? Easy. Just take a look at the lines that make up the silhouette of this mysterious SUV to realize that the roof line, the waistline and the marked wheel arches coincide, almost to the millimeter, with those of the bZ4X, or not?

However, Toyota wanted to offer an important piece of information. The official debut of this mysterious model will be next June 2. However, do not lose patience because we are convinced that before that day there will be new surprises. Maybe some leak or image that illuminates our mind …

