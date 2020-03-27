Boneyard Match debuts at Wrestlemania

AJ Styles and The Undertaker will face off in a Boneyard Match at WWE Wrestlemania 36. What is this stipulation that is celebrated for the first time in WWE?

AJ Styles recently spoke to the United States media, and not surprisingly, several members of the American press asked him what the Boneyard Match that was announced for his fight against The Undertaker in Wrestlemania 36 consisted of. WWE has not given any information about the stipulation of this match, so all fans have doubts about how it will be.

AJ Styles’ statements

It is normal that they have doubts. Even I wondered what that stipulation was. It is a street fight in a cemetery. We did not want to use the word cemetery to avoid hurting sensibilities with everything that is happening in the world. We wanted to be careful with this situation. It will not be the same fighting style as the Buried Alive match.

It is going to be something completely different from what you have seen before, it is a very good opportunity to work on something new with The Undertaker and I am very happy about it.

I don’t want to fight The Undertaker in an empty stadium. Fans are the essence of wrestling and it’s all about fan reactions. Everything is based on the fans, we move based on what the fans are reacting to during the fight.

