The end of the war in Europe, known as Victory Day in Europe, was not the last episode of the war. Japan’s defeat was still missing.

However, it was a great milestone that marked the step towards a new world order.

The United States emerged as a great military power in the conflict, ahead of Moscow in the development of nuclear weapons. From that moment, he became the Primary actor in global strategic power.

But the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) quickly caught up. And your decision to retain control over much of Eastern Europe it frustrated those who expected a new order with less confrontation.

The power of the USSR caused the creation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and a military and diplomatic link between the US and Western Europe.

“The idea of ​​the West was created, an alliance of values that it was not only based on borders, but also on ideas, “said the historian and journalist Anne Applebaum during a seminar this week.

But it was not only about the creation of NATO. There was a complete network of new institutions, as explained by the professor at the University of Exeter Michael Clarke.

Victory Day in Europe did not mean the end of the conflict, but it marked the geopolitics of the following decades. GETTY IMAGES.

“Very little was left of the pre-war structure of international institutions. There was a general consensus, more than after World War I, that it was necessary to build a global order after it was destroyed, “Clarke said.

“The creation of the United Nations (UN) was a key achievement. Also the economic system of Bretton Woods, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund ”, adds the expert.

“Almost all international institutions depended on the interests of the United States. and they supported his system. From this group of organizations dominated by the West, a very distinctive international order evolved during the decades of growth of the 1950s and 1960s, ”says Clarke.

From the Great Depression to the outbreak of 2008: how 4 major economic crises of the past were resolved (and what solutions could be applied in the coronavirus crisis)

“That order is now under pressure because its political foundations are changing significantly, “adds the academic.

The reason? You can see it daily in the news agenda.

The United Nations, created in 1945, now has 193 member countries. GETTY IMAGES.

Change of trend

China is ascending, like economic power in Asia and the Far East. Too Populism grows in various western democracies.

Clear tensions are occurring within NATO. The President of the USA, Donald trump, questions the value of this organization for Washington.

Furthermore, authoritarian styles of governance are taking hold in member states such as Turkey and Hungary.

The historian Anne Applebaum It also points to the isolationist current in foreign policy that is dominating the Republican Party in the United States.

Coronavirus: 12 aspects in which it will radically change our lives (according to BBC specialists)

In his opinion, the cracks in the western value system are due to the fact that few politicians, if not almost none, belong to the immediate post-war generation.

And is that ignorance of contemporary history is being another problem.

China did not enter the power scene recently. The Asian giant was one of the original permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The USSR retained much of its control in Eastern Europe to deal with US hegemonic power in the West. GETTY IMAGES.

“The United States has always been concerned with China before and after the war,” says Clarke.

70 years of the triumph of communism: how China went from being a poor, rural country to a world superpower

It is hardly remembered, but “USA always considered that pre-communist China would be a great power in the new world and that would naturally counteract the old imperial power of France and Great Britain, “says Clarke.

“That is why the US He was so traumatized when he ‘lost’ China to the Communists in 1949. He didn’t get over it until 1972 and now he may be experiencing, again, a syndrome of disillusionment with China’s role in the world. ”

This is where the professor at King’s College London agrees Lawrence Freedman. But he notes that during the Cold War, “the concern about China was different.”

Unlike today, 20th century China was not seen as an economic and technological threat.

Acceleration of change

In fact, Clarke indicates that the decline of Washington is more a symptom than the cause of the end of the world order after 1945. However, he believes that “Washington is acting now to precipitate the end.”

Coronavirus: the 2 great world scenarios posed by some experts for after the pandemic

“The new and emerging world order,” says Clarke, “is based on the simple fact that more than half of the world’s population lives within a circle that can be drawn around China, India, and Southeast Asia.”

“This economic geography of the world will translate into a national political order that will then lead to new international political structuresClarke adds.

Will something change with the current crisis in covid-19?

Clarke does not believe that the world after the pandemic will be the “Asia Century”, but that its effects will create real tradeoffs in the next decade.

Coronavirus crisis | “The world was not able to unite and face covid-19 in a coordinated way”: interview with Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations

In his opinion, “China will be a long-term loser of this crisis. First, because of the political reaction to his handling of the problem. And second, because countries will reconsider their extreme dependence on China in the supply chain. “

75 years after the end of World War II in Europe, the world is preparing for a new global order. GETTY IMAGES.

It is probably premature to draw conclusions about what the world will look like in the postcoronavirus era.

It can be said that after the Second World War a sense of public service and solidarity emerged. It would be great news if something similar happened now, but sadly, there are no signs that this is going to be the case.