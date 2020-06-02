May 2020 rain was much lower than normal in the state of São Paulo. By measuring INMET – Instituto Nacional de Meteorologia, the capital of São Paulo received only 11.0 mm of rain, being the ninth driest May since 1943, in 77 years of measurements.

Repeating the behavior of March and April, May was the third consecutive month with a general lack of rain over the state of São Paulo. What to expect, then, from the weather in June?

June rain in SP

Five cold fronts are expected to advance over Brazil during the month of June and all of them will have an influence on the state of São Paulo. These cold fronts will leave areas of instability with the potential to cause rain in all regions of São Paulo. Even if it’s not a massive rain, the June air will be wetter, the state of São Paulo will have more cloudiness

We can say that the state of São Paulo, in general, will have more rain and less cold in June, compared to May.

At On average, the central, northern and eastern regions of the state of São Paulo should end June with a slightly above average amount of rain.

For the city of São Paulo, the average rainfall in June is 50.3 mm, according to calculations by the National Meteorological Institute, for the period from 1981 to 2010.

Photo of Amanda Sampaio, Osasco (SP)

Temperature

O São Paulo state spent almost the entire month of May cloudless. The great radioactive loss reinforced the intense cooling caused by the strong polar masses that passed through the state in May.

But it will be will June be colder than May? With the expectation of more areas of instability, more clouds over the state of São Paulo, the June should not have a sequence of nights as cold as in May. At least in the first half of the year, the cold will not be constant as in May. But Philip Pungirum alert that “on average June shouldn’t be colder than May, but we will have episodes of cold more intense than those of May “.

At first fortnight, even because of the greater cloudiness, the São Paulo dawns won’t be so cold. The cold of the first half of June should not be as intense as that of May.

However, in second half, two cold fronts will advance strongly over Brazil bringing masses of cold air of continental polar origin, with the potential to cause a sharp drop in temperature throughout the state. Filipe Pungirum comments that “These cold fronts of the second half of the year will bring to São Paulo a cold similar to that of May.”

See too:

